  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Metro Station
  4. France
  5. 169 architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Porte Marguerite de Navarre / 169 architecture

Porte Marguerite de Navarre / 169 architecture

  • 15:00 - 29 June, 2017
Porte Marguerite de Navarre / 169 architecture
Porte Marguerite de Navarre / 169 architecture, © Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

From the architect. This temporary cover project follows the initiative of the city of Paris that aims to promote the use and re-use of bio-sourced materials. Elioth and 169-architecture defined several principles for the realisation of this project in order to limit its carbon impact.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Firstly, the load carrying part of the structure, with a max span of 15m, is constructed in laminated timber (larch). Similarly, the structure of the façade, acting as protection railing, is made up of a wooden frame in the form of vertical units of brackets, in larch as well.

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

This structure was deliberately designed using the principles of a very low-carbon construction, encouraging the use of short supply chains.

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent
Diagram
Diagram

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent
Products:

Wood Steel

Cite: "Porte Marguerite de Navarre / 169 architecture" 29 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874520/porte-marguerite-de-navarre-169-architecture/>
