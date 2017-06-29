Porte Marguerite de Navarre / 169 architecture

-
Architects
-
LocationParis, France
-
Architect in ChargeRaphael Ménard, Guillaume Meunier, Adrien Escoffier
-
Area320.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Structural, Envelope, low-Carbon and re-use Engineers
-
General ContractorArbonis, with Mits (steel) & Cema (glazing)
From the architect. This temporary cover project follows the initiative of the city of Paris that aims to promote the use and re-use of bio-sourced materials. Elioth and 169-architecture defined several principles for the realisation of this project in order to limit its carbon impact.
Firstly, the load carrying part of the structure, with a max span of 15m, is constructed in laminated timber (larch). Similarly, the structure of the façade, acting as protection railing, is made up of a wooden frame in the form of vertical units of brackets, in larch as well.
This structure was deliberately designed using the principles of a very low-carbon construction, encouraging the use of short supply chains.