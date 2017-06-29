Porte Marguerite de Navarre / 169 architecture

+11

Architects 169 architecture

Location Paris, France

Architect in Charge Raphael Ménard, Guillaume Meunier, Adrien Escoffier

Area 320.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Pierre L'Excellent

From the architect. This temporary cover project follows the initiative of the city of Paris that aims to promote the use and re-use of bio-sourced materials. Elioth and 169-architecture defined several principles for the realisation of this project in order to limit its carbon impact.

Firstly, the load carrying part of the structure, with a max span of 15m, is constructed in laminated timber (larch). Similarly, the structure of the façade, acting as protection railing, is made up of a wooden frame in the form of vertical units of brackets, in larch as well.

This structure was deliberately designed using the principles of a very low-carbon construction, encouraging the use of short supply chains.