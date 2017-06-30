Eco Bridge Design Winner Creates an Undulating Mountainside Infrastructure in Seoul

In response to the Yangjaegogae Eco Bridge Design Competition commissioned by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, SLOPEWALK is a mountain-inspired bridge designed by a Lithuanian team, KILD, proposing a structure evoking the “pictorial passage through the southern slopes of the two discontinued mountain peaks of Mt. Umyeon and Maljukgeori Parks.” Seeing a current infrastructural void, the project aims to unite the two neighboring mountain parks over the Gyeongbu Expressway, as a continuation of the sloped landscape.

The landscape of the bridge is referential to the natural, informal, simplistic and unforced nature of Korean gardens, explained the team. The architectural language of the structure of the intervention is tender to the rhythmic nature of the traditional Korean garden pavilions traditionally used to invite for the enjoyment of the surrounding garden sceneries.

Focussed on an experience that follows the natural slopes of the surrounding green landscape, the bridge’s one-sided link reduces wind effects and gains more exposure to sunlight as pedestrians make their way through a mountainside spatial experience. Panoramic and close-up views are on offer, celebrating the purity of the hills, while the central opening captures Seoul to the north.

To prioritize animal habitation and movement, the peaks of the connected mountains remain uninterrupted, creating zones of little to no human circulation. The bridge’s structural slope helps maintain a privileging of the landscape’s elevation. By separating elevations based on the relationship between humans and the wildlife, SLOPEWALK forms a gently undulating structural core that offers simultaneous circulation and inhabitation, while creating a key piece of infrastructure.

The winning team, KILD, was comprised of Ivane Ksnelashvili, Petras Išora, Ona Lozuraitytė, Dominykas Daunys.

Architects KILD

Design Team Ivane Ksnelashvili, Petras Išora, Ona Lozuraitytė, Dominykas Daunys

Area 2600.0 m2

Project Year 2017

News via: KILD.



