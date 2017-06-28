World
  House RM / SALWORKS

House RM / SALWORKS

  05:00 - 28 June, 2017
House RM / SALWORKS
House RM / SALWORKS, Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

Courtesy of SALWORKS

  • Architects

    SALWORKS

  • Location

    Ponta Delgada, Portugal

  • Architect in Charge

    Rui Sabino de Sousa

  • Collaborators

    Gonçalo Cordeiro Pires, João Braga

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015
Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

From the architect. Exposed to the South the RM House floats over the city of Ponta Delgada and the sea.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

The shape of the lot, narrow and rectangular, with a strong slope, and its direction along the longitudinal axis North-South defines decisively the design of the RM House.

Plan
Plan

A retaining wall in structural concrete supports the house and with its last section in console ensures privacy and distance from the public road just below.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

The base plan, clearly familiar and on one floor, explores the most of this deployment, dividing the home in the central axis, organizing the entry and a private courtyard in the West. In the North are the individual rooms and the suite areas. In the South are the support areas, the kitchen and the common room.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

A passage to the East connects the main entrance to the social area and guarantees a view of the town and the mountains, finishing in an outdoor patio, in a console opened to the sea, which ensures a leisure place linked to the main room of the House.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

The reflected light in the white exterior walls on the North and West expands the boundaries of the surrounding.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

The privacy guaranteed by the deployment of the House, the use of the light as a central element for each space defines a spatial positive daily experience.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House RM / SALWORKS" 28 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874498/house-rm-salworks/>
