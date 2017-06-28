House RM / SALWORKS

+13

Architects SALWORKS

Location Ponta Delgada, Portugal

Architect in Charge Rui Sabino de Sousa

Collaborators Gonçalo Cordeiro Pires, João Braga

Area 220.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Exposed to the South the RM House floats over the city of Ponta Delgada and the sea.

The shape of the lot, narrow and rectangular, with a strong slope, and its direction along the longitudinal axis North-South defines decisively the design of the RM House.

A retaining wall in structural concrete supports the house and with its last section in console ensures privacy and distance from the public road just below.

The base plan, clearly familiar and on one floor, explores the most of this deployment, dividing the home in the central axis, organizing the entry and a private courtyard in the West. In the North are the individual rooms and the suite areas. In the South are the support areas, the kitchen and the common room.

A passage to the East connects the main entrance to the social area and guarantees a view of the town and the mountains, finishing in an outdoor patio, in a console opened to the sea, which ensures a leisure place linked to the main room of the House.

The reflected light in the white exterior walls on the North and West expands the boundaries of the surrounding.

The privacy guaranteed by the deployment of the House, the use of the light as a central element for each space defines a spatial positive daily experience.