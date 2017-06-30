World
House MP / SALWORKS

  • 09:00 - 30 June, 2017
House MP / SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

  • Architects

    SALWORKS

  • Location

    Ponta Delgada, Portugal

  • Architect in Charge

    Rui Sabino de Sousa

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013
Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

From the architect. Built in an area of uncertainty between a fast track and a densely wooded area the MP House it is located on the border between the urban and the rural.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

The deployment of the house on an existing slope allows gaining dominance over a lot of unusual configuration that, strangled in the North, clearly opens to the South.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

The presence of deciduous trees and the exposure to winds and sounds, caused by the presence of a road led to the use of two attics that protects the House and helps to define 2 patios that preserve the views to the South and to the West.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS

The House was designed in such a way as to conceal with the natural development of the vegetation around it.

Plan
Plan

In the kitchen, there is a vertical element which turns into a strong Southern light and works as a periscope in order to see the ocean on a mirrored surface overcoming the visual barrier imposed by the road.

Courtesy of SALWORKS
Courtesy of SALWORKS
