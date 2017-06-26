Los Angeles' New Tallest Skyscraper, the Wilshire Grand, Opens to the Public

Los Angeles’ newest skyscraper, the Wilshire Grand Center, opened to the public this weekend, earning the crown of the United States’ tallest building west of the Mississippi River. Topping out at 1,100 feet, the building eclipses the nearby U.S. Bank Tower by about 82 feet, thanks to its glass crown and decorative spire that rise from above the 73rd floor.

Designed by AC Martin Partners, the structure also represents a major change in Los Angeles tall building design as the first skyscraper completed since the city’s 2014 decision to remove the stipulation that all buildings over 75 feet must feature a flat roof to serve as a helipad.

The 73-story building is home to an 889-room InterContinental Hotel, open office floors, sky restaurants on the 71st floor and a publicly accessible roof terrace and bar. Its signature feature, the LED-lit glass crown, was inspired by the curve of Half Dome, a distinctly-shaped granite formation found in California’s Yosemite National Park.

Check out some shots from the building’s opening below.

A post shared by Hunter Kerhart (@constructdtla) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

A post shared by Hunter Kerhart (@constructdtla) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

A post shared by ABC7 Southern California (@abc7la) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

A post shared by Luis B (@azlfb) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

A post shared by Francisco Garcia Ros (@downtownfrank) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

A post shared by hoSie (@hosiephoto) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

A post shared by Matt Rodda (@mattndtla) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

A post shared by Birdy Bird (@pnukul) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

A post shared by Chris McGinnis (@chrisjmcginnis) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

A post shared by **KEVIN BINGER** (@dj_eurofreak) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

A post shared by Joey Alday (@joeyalday03) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

A post shared by Joey Alday (@joeyalday03) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

A post shared by Marco Bedford (@marcobedford) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

A post shared by Joey Alday (@joeyalday03) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

A post shared by Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

Learn more about the building here.