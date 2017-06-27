World
  APARAT Headquarters / Qastic

APARAT Headquarters / Qastic

  • 22:00 - 27 June, 2017
APARAT Headquarters / Qastic
APARAT Headquarters / Qastic, © Deed studio
© Deed studio

© Deed studio © Deed studio © Deed studio © Deed studio +41

  • Architects

    Qastic

  • Location

    Tehran Province, Tehran, Modarres, Iran

  • Design Team

    Mahdi Alibakhshian, Reza Zia, Alireza Shakouri, Maryam Laleh, Amirali, Alibakhshian, Connor Van Cleave, Ali Sasanian, Soroush Sasanian

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Deed studio

  • Project Local Design Coordinator & Contractor

    Alireza Shakouri Moghadam

  • Design Consultants

    Nathaniel Hadley - Mohamadreza Mojahedi

  • Structural Engineering

    Dr. AmirHossein Raeeszadeh

  • Client

    Aparat Video Sharing Services, Saba Idea

  • Local Steel Fabricator

    Azmayesh Spiral Industry - Hokmabadi Cutting

  • Local Wood Fabricator

    Habibi Carpenters, Azmayesh Spiral Industry - Hokmabadi Cutting - Habibi Carpenters
    More Specs
© Deed studio
© Deed studio

From the architect. The initial concept of APARAT Headquarters (known as the YouTube of Iran), was established by two fundamental questions. First, we analyzed how we can re-define and create an open Space that fosters a conductive collaboration between employees within an existing building.  Second, we explored creating Subspaces for independently operating offices which can take advantage of potential interactions through a series of interconnected common areas within the office environment.

© Deed studio
© Deed studio

Conceptual Gap
The idea of constructing a building within a building is explored by expanding the gap between corridors and offices. Similar to how the coastline connects land and sea, a gap between corridor and office is where Qastic’s design exploration emerged.  By exploring and expanding this gap, the design and construction of bridges, double height voids, planters, and collaborative voids brought dynamic double height effect to Aparat’s space. As a result of the transparency created by the voids, conversations between employees on upper and lower floors happen at a greater efficiency during the work hours. The glass walls provide opportunities for all 75 work stations to take advantage of natural light and circulation across the entire 600 Sqm2 two story space.

Courtesy of Aparat
Courtesy of Aparat
Diagram
Diagram

Event
The orthogonal geometry of office layout is being interrupted by a celebratory event that occurs at the center of the office. The event is the main central stairs that not only operates as a vertical travel element between floors - but also as an interior semi theater with seating that allows employees to gather, socialize, and on occasion watch projected videos.  Draped over two steel beams, the stair structure provides a defined and semitransparent space for a café located at the underground level. Blurring its boundaries, this café space merges with the upper landscape of the corridor offices.   Using30 x 5 cm tiling brick, the framework links the main entrance through its half vertical and horizontal stair, seamlessly connecting the entry all the way to the last wall of the second floor. Seeing brick tils so close and so far in a one point perspective expands the perceived entrance moment, allowing the space to read larger than its reality.

© Deed studio
© Deed studio
Schematic Section
Schematic Section
© Deed studio
© Deed studio

Moment
Inspired by Le Corbusier’s Modular drawing of Human stature and proportion; the stair meticulously proposes a variety of ergonomic functions and usages like sitting, seating, standing, leaning and squatting. This steel structure applies the technology of Plasma cutting for creating 5mm thick steel risers. Incorporating the curvatures of these risers, 5mm steels strips of tread are placed over the curvature of risers creating a coherent structural steel surface. By intersecting with the two main beams, the risers transfer loads from a high traffic space that may be used for daily inter-floor communication as well as 50-70 people gathering, presentation, or full office meetings.

© Deed studio
© Deed studio
Ground and First Floor Plan
Ground and First Floor Plan
© Deed studio
© Deed studio
Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

