  "Knowledge, Wisdom, and Understanding" by Julien Lanoo

"Knowledge, Wisdom, and Understanding" by Julien Lanoo

"Knowledge, Wisdom, and Understanding" by Julien Lanoo

Architectural photographer Julien Lanoo is known for his storytelling. His documentary-style photographs of the built environment range from Adjaye Associates' Aishti Foundation, OMA’s CCTV and the Oslo Architecture Triennale to name a few. Now the photographer has released a short film: introducing Canadian-Ghanaian architect Akwasi McLaren as he tells the story behind building his eco-lodge in the Cape 3 Points region of Ghana. Broken down into 3 chapters, “Knowledge, Wisdom, and Understanding” follows McLaren’s journey from designing his parents’ hotel in Ghana as a student to building his beloved lodge on the beach, to his hopes of sharing the valuable skills of ecological building and craftsmanship to cities.

The entire film is shot in Cape 3 Points, Ghana accompanied by the constant hum of rain and insects as McLaren narrates his journey. Check it out above: 

News via: Julien Lanoo.

