Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

+16

Managing Partner Martin Josst

Project manager Sebastian Brunke

Project team Michael Lohmann, Diogo Teixeira, Christian Schrepfer,, Gerhard Gölles, Win Man, Christian Groß, Florian Schafschetzy, Bogdan Hambasan, Toni Nachev

Construction management Hyundai Architects & Engi- neers Associates

Project controlling Hyundai Architects & Engi- neers Associates

General contractor Hyundai Engineering & Construction

Executive planning DMP / Hyundai Architects & Engineers Associates

Structural Engineering Bollinger + Grohmann. Ingenieure / Dongyang

Facade Bollinger + Grohmann Ingenieure / The Summit Façade

Exhibition planner Atelier Brückner/ GL

Lighting design Speirs + Major/ Bitzro

Landscape Topotek 1/ Landscape. Workshop SAII

Energy design Energy Design Cody/ EAN

HVAC HIMEC

Electrical installation HITEC

Fire Controlling NAMDO

Exhibition controlling Innocean

Gross surface area 63.860 m2

Site area 16.719 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Hyundai’s “Modern Premium” strategy – the concern's definition of quality encompassing technology, functionality, design, comfort and sustainability – formed the basis for an invited architectural competition to find a correspondingly comprehensive design concept, which could be simultaneously applied to all of Hyundai’s spatially very diverse locations.

DMAA’s competition entry addressed all key aspects of “Modern Premium” and formulated these as titles, hypotheses and arguments. The central themes and content of the winning concept were subsequently incorporated into the extensive “Global Dealership Space Identity” (GDSI) Manual, which presents both the basic design idea for Hyundai’s dealerships and the flexibility with which it can be implemented in detail. Hyundai showrooms worldwide have been adapted or newly built according to these guidelines since 2014.

The new Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang in Seoul has also been realised in line with the GDSI system. The concept of the building applies the Manual’s modular principle with concisely de ned characteristic elements: Lands- cape, Vertical Green and Shaped Sky. These three design elements dominate the space of the Motor Studio without interfering with the panoramic view into the vast spatial unit, which is de ned by simple and clear structure of openness and transparency, where automobiles are presented from different perspectives – similar to an urban or natural landscape, where visitors can wander freely.

The uniqueness of the building – and at the same time the main challenge of its design – lies in its ambition to unite a multitude of functions – Sales, Brand Center, Automotive Theme Park, Offices and Services – in one structure. These functions are positioned in horizontal areas, one above the other, and are connected through the vertical design elements. The aim was to create a complete and integral experience of the brand Hyundai for the customers and to let them fully enjoy the high quality of service offered by the company. Symbolically, the experience represents a journey everyone has imagined but never took, into a space, which stimulates one's imagination – a journey of a car, a journey to a car.