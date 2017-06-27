World
  7. The House by the Trees / MODO Designs

The House by the Trees / MODO Designs

  • 02:00 - 27 June, 2017
The House by the Trees / MODO Designs
The House by the Trees / MODO Designs, © Monika Sathe
© Monika Sathe © Monika Sathe © Monika Sathe © Monika Sathe +16

  • Architects

    MODO Designs

  • Location

    6/A, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380058, India

  • Architect in Charge

    Arpan Shah

  • Area

    3600.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Monika Sathe

  • Project Team

    Neel Patel, Ronak Sheth, Rajvi Prajapati

  • Interior Design

    Pvdrs

  • Structural Consultants

    912 consultants

  • Contractor

    Suketu Shah
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Monika Sathe
From the architect. The ‘House by the Trees’ is a gathering and retreat place for a Gujarati family on the outskirts of Ahmedabad set amidst the existing neem, chikoo and amla trees. The brief given was to have a spacious and open place yet addressing security concerns. 

© Monika Sathe
Our primary concern was to weave the house layout with the existing trees, resulting into some trees within the house courts and some trees along its edge and thus random location of existing trees defined the extents of the house. 

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The house is a two bay plan with the front bay having the semi open entry porch and vestibule and a guest bedroom adjoining it. A linear court yard segregates the front bay from the rear one enhancing the sense of openness from the enclosed spaces. The rear bay has the living, dining and kitchen on one side and master bedroom on the other side with a semi open lounge that separates these zones in the rear bay. A 12’ cantilevered verandah hovers on the north side as an extension to living and master bedroom and along the existing line of neem trees.

© Monika Sathe
The semi open vestibule and lounge connects the house with the courtyard and garden beyond making the house a seamless place. This connected area can transform in night when the sliding ms grill disconnects the outer area from the internal spaces making it an introverted secured place.

© Monika Sathe
The house uses natural materials and finishes to evoke a raw informal place. The floor has rough kadappa in interior areas and river washed black granite in semi open areas while the courtyard has rough brown kotah stone. All ceilings are exposed concrete finished and door windows made of valsadi wood. The customized furniture is made of old reclaimed valsadi wood.

© Monika Sathe
Cite: "The House by the Trees / MODO Designs" 27 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874344/the-house-by-the-trees-modo-designs/>
