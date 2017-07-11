World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Studio Pali Fekete architects
  6. 2015
  7. Morgan Phoa Library and Residence / Zoltan E. Pali + Studio Pali Fekete architects

Morgan Phoa Library and Residence / Zoltan E. Pali + Studio Pali Fekete architects

  • 17:00 - 11 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Morgan Phoa Library and Residence / Zoltan E. Pali + Studio Pali Fekete architects
Save this picture!
Morgan Phoa Library and Residence / Zoltan E. Pali + Studio Pali Fekete architects, © Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

© John Linden © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe © John Linden +11

Save this picture!
© John Linden
© John Linden

From the architect. Located in the Los Feliz area of greater Los Angeles, this project was a rare opportunity to restore and build onto a historically designated property originally designed by Wallace Neff in the 1920s.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Work included the interior renovation of the family room, restoring the ceiling archways and demolishing its north facing wall for a new entry way. A carefully designed palette of hardscape introduced a balanced outdoor area, and a pool addition, lined with tiles from the historic Jackling House, designed by George Washington Smith and once owned by Steve Jobs, gave reason to further enjoy the southern California climate.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

A new two-story building, consisting of a garage on its first level and a private library on the second level, includes storage, a reading area and a powder room. The building addition’s most distinct feature is its metal screen façade. The screens open like shutters for clear views of the property, and when shut, allows for privacy, sun shading and environmental control.

Save this picture!
Plans / Section
Plans / Section

The screen panels are made of bronze anodized aluminum – water jet cut for a precise and patterned variable apertures, referencing the original home’s precast concrete window grilles. Although this is a contemporary design for the historic site, the building’s form and exterior materials match the historic home.

Save this picture!
© John Linden
© John Linden
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment United States
Cite: "Morgan Phoa Library and Residence / Zoltan E. Pali + Studio Pali Fekete architects" 11 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874335/morgan-phoa-library-and-residence-zoltan-e-pali-plus-studio-pali-fekete-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »