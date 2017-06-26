World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Center
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Mecanoo
  6. 2016
  7. Zaans Medical Centre / Mecanoo

Zaans Medical Centre / Mecanoo

  • 03:00 - 26 June, 2017
Zaans Medical Centre / Mecanoo
Zaans Medical Centre / Mecanoo
  • Structural Engineer

    BAM Advies & Engineering, Bunnik

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Ingenieursbureau Linssen b.v., Amsterdam

  • Building Physics Consultant

    DGMR Raadgevende Ingenieurs B.V., Arnhem

  • Graphics

    Silo Agency

  • Client

    Zaans Medisch Centrum, Zaandam; Vitaal ZorgVast, Bunnik
Courtesy of Mecanoo
From the architect. Zaans Medical Centre is the first lean hospital in the Netherlands. It is an efficient and compact building in which professional healthcare and a personal approach strengthen each other. Architecture, urbanism, landscape and interior are brought together in a coherent design. Clear routing, an abundance of daylight, and positive distractions contribute to an environment that does not feel like a hospital, but as a place that promotes wellbeing.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Lean and future-proof
The smart lean design identifies five care processes: acute, elective, outpatient, clinic, and diagnostics. The clear stacking of two floors of outpatient clinics, two floors of clinical departments and a flexible facility layer between them, optimally serves these primary care processes. All departments are designed to prevent any form of waste. Whenever possible, the outpatient clinics and nursing departments are standardised, allowing for exchangeability and adaptability. The Zaans Medical Centre is therefore flexible and future-proof.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Section Sketch
Section Sketch

Positive distractions
The patient experience played a crucial role in the design process. Positive distractions can reduce the stress of a hospital visit and advance recovery. The spacious multi-storey lobby has the feel of a welcoming public building. Semi-circular voids and skylights, the use of wood, bright colours, good acoustics and unobstructed views of the surroundings provide a pleasant atmosphere. All hospital wards can be accessed from an internal street with many sheltered waiting areas. At either end of the street is a landscaped courtyard. Hand-drawn illustrations on walls, glazed partitions, and lifts refer to the industrial heritage of the Zaan region. A special spiral slide offers children an adventurous way to travel between levels.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Health district
Adjacent to the Zaans Medical Centre lies a health boulevard with a rehabilitation hotel, a pharmacy, eye clinic, various shops, a supermarket and a parking garage, designed to function as a small town. The smart combination of the medical centre and related healthcare services results in a health district for Zaandam and the region. The hospital was developed by the Zaans Medical Centre and Vitaal ZorgVast, and constructed by BAM, within time and budget. SILO Agency designed the illustrations and environmental graphics. The building is BREEAM Very Good certified.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
