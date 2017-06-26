World
Bergaliv Landscape Hotel / Hanna Michelson

  26 June, 2017
Bergaliv Landscape Hotel / Hanna Michelson
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson

  Architects

    Hanna Michelson

  Location

    Gamla Orbadenvägen, Vallsta, Sweden

  Area

    28.0 m2

  Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson

From the architect. Bergaliv Landscape Hotel has completed the Loft house (Lofthuset), the first out of four planned getaways on the hillside of Åsberget mountain in the north of Sweden.

Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Details Section
Details Section
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson

The 33 foot tall house is constructed in two stories, 14 sqm each. The lower, a sheltered room in close relation to the surrounding forrest. The upper: a roofed outdoor space stripped from walls allowing an uninterrupted view over the valley below. The dualism of the site with its closeness to nature combined with the expansive view has set the rules for the small house and is expressed in the two contrasting spaces sharing the purpose of providing a sanctuary and a peaceful vantage point for the visitors.

In attempt not to disturb the surrounding forrest, the house is lifted from the ground by a timber framework; a structure that continues through the building revealing itself again up on the loft.

Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Section B
Section B
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson

The interior of the house is minimalistic and raw intending to clear the room from unnecessary noise and at the same time invite light and space. The sleeping accommodations are arranged on futon mattresses that can be hung on the wall in order to free the room for daily activities. A wooden bench by the window works as a place for rest and reflection as well as seatings during mealtime.

Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson

The materials are mainly pale wood where the interior carpentry in birch plywood and ash partially allows the timber framework to come forward describing the structure of the house. The walls are insulated with flax fibers according to old nordic building traditions.

The exterior materials are heart pine and spruce wood.

Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
Courtesy of Hanna Michelson
