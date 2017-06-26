World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Austria
  5. AllesWirdGut Architektur
  6. 2017
  7. Doppelmayr Headquarters / AllesWirdGut Architektur

Doppelmayr Headquarters / AllesWirdGut Architektur

  • 13:00 - 26 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Doppelmayr Headquarters / AllesWirdGut Architektur
Save this picture!
Doppelmayr Headquarters / AllesWirdGut Architektur, © Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

© Hertha Hurnaus © Hertha Hurnaus © Hertha Hurnaus © Hertha Hurnaus +39

  • Architect Team

    Johannes Windbichler (head of project), Dennis Assaf, Magdalena Drach, Philipp Feldbacher, Florian Gottler, Olaf Härtel, Thomas Hold, Simona Masárová, Alexander Mayer, András Nagy, Simon Höbel, Jörg Spraider, Kai Sommer, Ivana Valekova

  • Landscaping

    Gruber & Haumer, Bürs

  • Building physics

    Spektrum GmbH, Dornbirn

  • Fire protection

    K&M Brandschutztechnik GmbH, Lochau

  • Dynamic thermal simulation

    Büro für Technische Physik Christoph Muss,Vienna

  • Electrical planning engineering

    IHM-Elektrotechnik, Hörbranz

  • Facade and roofing planning

    gbd Projects ZT GmbH, Dornbirn

  • Geotechnics

    BGG Consult GmbH, Hohenems

  • Building services engineering

    GM Ingenieure, Dornbirn

  • Site supervision and construction coordination

    BM Michael Hassler, Dornbirn

  • Project management

    ZIMA Holding AG, Dornbirn, M.O.O.CON GmbH, Vienna

  • Structural engineering

    Mader | Flatz ZT GmbH, Götzis

  • Water and environmental engineering

    Ingenieurbüro Landa GmbH, Dornbirn

  • Visualization

    expressiv

  • Model Building

    mattweiss

  • Client

    Doppelmayr Immobilien GmbH
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

From the architect. Global Village
The landmark silhouette of the new corporate headquarters marks the entrance to the Hohe Brücke business park in Wolfurt, Vorarlberg. Articulated into individual volumes, the complex presents itself, despite its varying building heights and sizes, as a convincing ensemble with a significant presence. With its strong identity and high recognition value, the new building also visually anchors the company at its location in the Rhine valley plain.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

Traditionally rooted in Wolfurt, the industry-leading ropeway technology company was always embedded in the village structure of the town’s Rickenbach district. Reinterpreting precisely that urban-design situation in the now location was the guiding idea that informed the new building. Lined up left and right of a central backbone axis, alongside which all community areas are situated, are cubic individual buildings that accommodate different-sized office areas.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Section 03
Section 03
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

This circulation area with its inward, outward, and through-views provides for a spatial experience of high amenity quality and is the distinctive characteristic of the design. The focus is on communication, internal exchange, and cooperation while concentration and undisturbed work still remain possible.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

The new building emphasizes qualities like precision, innovation, and advanced technology, which the Vorarlberg-based company stands for; at the same time, the building’s internal organization centers on the needs of the people working here.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Austria
Cite: "Doppelmayr Headquarters / AllesWirdGut Architektur" 26 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874319/doppelmayr-headquarters-alleswirdgut-architektur/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »