Doppelmayr Headquarters / AllesWirdGut Architektur

Architects
LocationWolfurt, Austria
Area27000.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Architect TeamJohannes Windbichler (head of project), Dennis Assaf, Magdalena Drach, Philipp Feldbacher, Florian Gottler, Olaf Härtel, Thomas Hold, Simona Masárová, Alexander Mayer, András Nagy, Simon Höbel, Jörg Spraider, Kai Sommer, Ivana Valekova
LandscapingGruber & Haumer, Bürs
Building physicsSpektrum GmbH, Dornbirn
Fire protectionK&M Brandschutztechnik GmbH, Lochau
Dynamic thermal simulationBüro für Technische Physik Christoph Muss,Vienna
Electrical planning engineeringIHM-Elektrotechnik, Hörbranz
Facade and roofing planninggbd Projects ZT GmbH, Dornbirn
GeotechnicsBGG Consult GmbH, Hohenems
Building services engineeringGM Ingenieure, Dornbirn
Site supervision and construction coordinationBM Michael Hassler, Dornbirn
Project managementZIMA Holding AG, Dornbirn, M.O.O.CON GmbH, Vienna
Structural engineeringMader | Flatz ZT GmbH, Götzis
Water and environmental engineeringIngenieurbüro Landa GmbH, Dornbirn
Visualizationexpressiv
Model Buildingmattweiss
ClientDoppelmayr Immobilien GmbH
From the architect. Global Village
The landmark silhouette of the new corporate headquarters marks the entrance to the Hohe Brücke business park in Wolfurt, Vorarlberg. Articulated into individual volumes, the complex presents itself, despite its varying building heights and sizes, as a convincing ensemble with a significant presence. With its strong identity and high recognition value, the new building also visually anchors the company at its location in the Rhine valley plain.
Traditionally rooted in Wolfurt, the industry-leading ropeway technology company was always embedded in the village structure of the town’s Rickenbach district. Reinterpreting precisely that urban-design situation in the now location was the guiding idea that informed the new building. Lined up left and right of a central backbone axis, alongside which all community areas are situated, are cubic individual buildings that accommodate different-sized office areas.
This circulation area with its inward, outward, and through-views provides for a spatial experience of high amenity quality and is the distinctive characteristic of the design. The focus is on communication, internal exchange, and cooperation while concentration and undisturbed work still remain possible.
The new building emphasizes qualities like precision, innovation, and advanced technology, which the Vorarlberg-based company stands for; at the same time, the building’s internal organization centers on the needs of the people working here.