Doppelmayr Headquarters / AllesWirdGut Architektur

Architect Team Johannes Windbichler (head of project), Dennis Assaf, Magdalena Drach, Philipp Feldbacher, Florian Gottler, Olaf Härtel, Thomas Hold, Simona Masárová, Alexander Mayer, András Nagy, Simon Höbel, Jörg Spraider, Kai Sommer, Ivana Valekova

Landscaping Gruber & Haumer, Bürs

Building physics Spektrum GmbH, Dornbirn

Fire protection K&M Brandschutztechnik GmbH, Lochau

Dynamic thermal simulation Büro für Technische Physik Christoph Muss,Vienna

Electrical planning engineering IHM-Elektrotechnik, Hörbranz

Facade and roofing planning gbd Projects ZT GmbH, Dornbirn

Geotechnics BGG Consult GmbH, Hohenems

Building services engineering GM Ingenieure, Dornbirn

Site supervision and construction coordination BM Michael Hassler, Dornbirn

Project management ZIMA Holding AG, Dornbirn, M.O.O.CON GmbH, Vienna

Structural engineering Mader | Flatz ZT GmbH, Götzis

Water and environmental engineering Ingenieurbüro Landa GmbH, Dornbirn

Visualization expressiv

Model Building mattweiss

Client Doppelmayr Immobilien GmbH More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Global Village

The landmark silhouette of the new corporate headquarters marks the entrance to the Hohe Brücke business park in Wolfurt, Vorarlberg. Articulated into individual volumes, the complex presents itself, despite its varying building heights and sizes, as a convincing ensemble with a significant presence. With its strong identity and high recognition value, the new building also visually anchors the company at its location in the Rhine valley plain.

Traditionally rooted in Wolfurt, the industry-leading ropeway technology company was always embedded in the village structure of the town’s Rickenbach district. Reinterpreting precisely that urban-design situation in the now location was the guiding idea that informed the new building. Lined up left and right of a central backbone axis, alongside which all community areas are situated, are cubic individual buildings that accommodate different-sized office areas.

This circulation area with its inward, outward, and through-views provides for a spatial experience of high amenity quality and is the distinctive characteristic of the design. The focus is on communication, internal exchange, and cooperation while concentration and undisturbed work still remain possible.

The new building emphasizes qualities like precision, innovation, and advanced technology, which the Vorarlberg-based company stands for; at the same time, the building’s internal organization centers on the needs of the people working here.