Rotterdam's Skyline to Reach New Heights with 150 Meter Residential Tower

Rotterdam’s skyline is set to welcome a soaring new addition in the form of Cooltoren, V8 Architects’ 150-meter tower that upon completion, will become the city center’s tallest residential tower. Located in the Baan quarter, the design aims to integrate itself within the post-war urban fabric of the district and embody Rotterdam’s historical double layered characteristics – that of the low rise and the skyline.

The tower’s form follows a trio of crowns which each serve separate functions and conditions. The bottom crown fits into the surrounding urban environment with a logical arrangement of balconies and facades, offering a “direct translation of the many qualities of living at altitude: excellent views, outdoor space and comfort.” The middle crown relates to other towers in the area, and creates a widening accent through a gradient of balcony transparency.

Cooloren’s uppermost crown is dedicated to penthouses which, similarly to the middle crown’s apartments, have a continuous balcony wrapping around the façade. This is made possible through the structural outrigger system that is central to the construction, allowing sweeping views of the cityscape with fully glazed corners and uninterrupted horizontal glazing.

Contrasting the tower’s explicit verticality, the horizontal parking garage accommodates a 1500 square meter rooftop garden for the residents, also serving as a buffer against heavy rainfall. In total, the tower’s 50 floors house 280 apartments, ranging in size from 60 square meters to 400 square meters.

Construction on Cooltoren is scheduled to begin later this year, with completion estimated for 2019. Check out the video above for an additional perspective.

Architects Rudolph Eilander, Michael Raaphorst

Design Team Jeroen van Rijen, David Spierings, Taro Yoshikawa, Emilia Serowiec, Serena Contardi, Arno Kwint, Martine Duyvis, Niels Roodbergen, Sophia van Rooij, Federico Rosson

Developer / Project Coordination Impact Vastgoed

Structural Engineer Van Rossum

M&E Consultant Wolf + Dikken

Acoustics and Building Physics Wolf + Dikken

Fire Safety Consultant Wolf + Dikken

Contractor Zublin

Area 35000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

News via: V8 Architects.