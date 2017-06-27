World
i

i

i

  LODOVNIA Ice Cream Shop / mode:lina architekci

LODOVNIA Ice Cream Shop / mode:lina architekci

  05:00 - 27 June, 2017
LODOVNIA Ice Cream Shop / mode:lina architekci
© Patryk Lewiński
© Patryk Lewiński

© Patryk Lewiński

From the architect. LODOVNIA, a new mobile ice cream shop with a unique elevation, found its place right in the heart of Poznań’s Stary Browar!

© Patryk Lewiński
© Patryk Lewiński

Since the building took a central spot in the Courtyard of Art, mode:linaTM studio designers approached its façade as if it was a piece of art. Dark walls were extended with the use of almost one thousand white sport cones, referring to LODOVNIA's fagship product – natural ice cream in a cone.

© Patryk Lewiński
© Patryk Lewiński
Elevations
Elevations
© Patryk Lewiński
© Patryk Lewiński

Large glazed panels not only allow to peek in, but they also refect the surrounding Stary Browar's architecture.

© Patryk Lewiński
© Patryk Lewiński

The interior is a black and white composition as well, warmed by triangle-shaped elements made of natural plywood. Both the triangles and the shape of a sport cone further connect with the letter V in LODOVNIA's logo, which makes the architectural result consistent with the ice cream shop’s visual identity system.

© Patryk Lewiński
© Patryk Lewiński
Products:

Steel Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Other Small Scale Poland
Cite: "LODOVNIA Ice Cream Shop / mode:lina architekci" 27 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874310/lodovnia-ice-cream-shop-mode-lina-architekci/>
