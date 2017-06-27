LODOVNIA Ice Cream Shop / mode:lina architekci

+9

Architects mode:lina architekci

Location Poznań, Stary Browar, Poland

Project Team Paweł Garus, Jerzy Woźniak, Anna Kazecka

Area 35.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Patryk Lewiński

From the architect. LODOVNIA, a new mobile ice cream shop with a unique elevation, found its place right in the heart of Poznań’s Stary Browar!

Since the building took a central spot in the Courtyard of Art, mode:linaTM studio designers approached its façade as if it was a piece of art. Dark walls were extended with the use of almost one thousand white sport cones, referring to LODOVNIA's fagship product – natural ice cream in a cone.

Large glazed panels not only allow to peek in, but they also refect the surrounding Stary Browar's architecture.

The interior is a black and white composition as well, warmed by triangle-shaped elements made of natural plywood. Both the triangles and the shape of a sport cone further connect with the letter V in LODOVNIA's logo, which makes the architectural result consistent with the ice cream shop’s visual identity system.