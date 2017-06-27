Magasinet / Sweco Architects

+29

Architects Sweco Architects

Location Falun, Sweden

Lead Architect Hans Petterson

Area 1550.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Per Eriksson

From the architect. Magasinet is a cultural center in Falun situated in an old. On behalf of Kulturföreningen Magasinet, Sweco's architects in Falun were given the opportunity to design a new extension. The vision was to exhibit the entrance and provide space for the wardrobe, which had previously taken an overly large area. The building has got a modern design language, which is in line with the multifaceted cultural activities that are currently being conducted in the magazine. Form plays with the old buildings roof landscape and coincides with the roof angle of the building.

Inside, the rooms are filled with light from the skylights and the walls consist of white painted wood paneling with ground concrete flooring. The external material is banded black plate on both walls and ceilings. The new entrance building has been cautiously docked to the magazine, and you clearly see the transition between the new building and the Magasin's hot red brick walls.

Magasinet was built in 1898 as a storage hall for the railroad. Today it is a center for cultural events. The building is owned by the cultural association Magasinet as office, film and photo studio and as a venue for exhibitions and concerts.