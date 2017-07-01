World
Chacabuco Battle Viewpoint / Felipe Ovalle Fuica

  • 09:00 - 1 July, 2017
Chacabuco Battle Viewpoint / Felipe Ovalle Fuica
Chacabuco Battle Viewpoint / Felipe Ovalle Fuica, Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica
Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica

  • Architects

    Felipe Ovalle Fuica, Leonor Castañeda

  • Location

    Gral San Martín, Colina, Región Metropolitana, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Felipe Ovalle Fuica

  • Museological Screenplay

    Leonor Castañeda

  • Engineering

    Jorge Romero

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Architects collaborators

    Paola Torres Poveda

  • Historical Study

    Cristián Guerrero

  • Project management

    Felipe Ovalle Fuica

  • Construction

    Ovalle y Castañeda SPA

  • Collaborators

    Max Ibañez, Álvaro Azuazuá, Max Cabrera, Sara Balmori, Sebastián Garrido

  • Client

    Corporación y Conservación y Difusión del Patrimonio Histórico y Militar

  • Sponsors

    Ilustre Municipalidad de Colina, Ejército de Chile
Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica
Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica

From the architect. The proposed project aims to give value to the territory where Chacabuco's battle took place. Due to the Bicentenary of one of the most important battles to the Chile's Independence and after huge historical and existing background research, it is proposed an intervention which reveals the confrontation. The project is implemented through the use of two converged aerial structure. The historical presence of both armies are put on scene. They are represented symbolically for their own position in battlefield.

Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica
Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica

The purpose of the design is to build a self-enclosing tour using the historical importance of their territory. There are two large aerial walkways which are culminated in two viewpoints with an interpretative floors . Each one of them represents one of the battle's sides. Their layout in the space allows them to view all troop movement in their own territory.

Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica
Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica
Elevations 01
Elevations 01

In the same way, through several museographic devices of interpretation and reading, the visitor will be able to recreate and understand this historical event. Those devices are located from ground level to the platforms in order to create a general view for the battle as well as a political context and war period.

Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica
Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica

The building project is part of a larger path which try to give value to the crossing of the Andes by the "Libertador" army and rescue the intangible heritage of the Independence's battle.

Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica
Courtesy of Felipe Ovalle Fuica
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Steel

