  Weekend House in Kumano-cho / Araki+Sasaki architects

Weekend House in Kumano-cho / Araki+Sasaki architects

  • 19:00 - 26 June, 2017
Weekend House in Kumano-cho / Araki+Sasaki architects
© Shinkenchiku-sha
© Shinkenchiku-sha
"Ring of stone floor” and “Diagonal pass”

Kumano-cho is the traditional brush production region in Hiroshima, Japan. “Weekend house in Kumano-cho” is the privacy-conscious weekend house for the old family. Therefore, it does not have large southern windows near the neighbouring house, while Japanese houses are usually open to the south side.

© Shinkenchiku-sha
Instead of southern windows, “Ring of stone floor” and “Diagonal pass” make the interior space and the exterior gar- den come together to active the open atmosphere.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Four “Diagonal pass” which are lined on the corners of rooms come through “Ring of stone floor” made of traditional materials for brushes and calligraphy. These human scale design approaches are developed from the idea of Japanese traditional houses.

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
