World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cruise Terminal
  4. China
  5. CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio
  6. 2015
  7. Qingdao Cruise Terminal / CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio

Qingdao Cruise Terminal / CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio

  • 22:00 - 22 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Qingdao Cruise Terminal / CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio
Save this picture!
Qingdao Cruise Terminal / CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio, Courtesy of CCDI
Courtesy of CCDI

Courtesy of CCDI Courtesy of CCDI Courtesy of CCDI Courtesy of CCDI +40

  • Architects

    CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio

  • Location

    Qingdao, Shandong, China

  • Architecture Design

    Zeng Guansheng, Yu Qing, Yan Zichang, Xu Chenglong, Zhao Xiaqing, Liu Guolin, Wei Xiyan, Yang Yingjin, Wang Wanjun, Tang Wenxiong

  • Program

    Transportation, Office, Commerce, and Exhibition

  • Area

    59920.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Zhang Chao, Xia Zhi

  • Landscape Design

    Zeng Guansheng, Yu Qing, Wei Xiyan, Zhang Yang, Liao Yiying, Yang Qian, Hong Yi

  • Interior Design

    Zeng Guansheng, Yu Qing, Wu Longjun, Wang Wanjun, Yang Yingjin, Huang Bohao

  • Steel Structure Engineer

    Tan Wei, Wang Wentao, Zhang Fan

  • Construction Drawings

    Qingdao Yuanteng Design Firm

  • Curtain Wall Consultant

    Tian Yuan Design

  • Lighting Consultant

    Jin Zhaoming
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCDI
Courtesy of CCDI

From the architect. Citizens of Qingdao have a strong sense of belonging to the sea, and this sense of belonging can be seen in every part of the public activities in this coastal city. Pier 6, where the cruise Terminal located, is surrounded by blue water and has the inherent advantage of developing a recreational park that combined with yacht rental services. With the complementary commercial functions and landscape, permanent and temporary exhibitions at the arrival and departure hall, the multi-functionality of the cruise terminal ensures that liveliness and richness of this coastal city can be sustained.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCDI
Courtesy of CCDI

Considering Qingdao’s prevailing northwest wind in winter, and the superior landscape conditions at the site’s south bay, this project includes a degrading terrace towards the South under the large structural span of steel, forming a major outdoor public platform. At the North façade on the third floor, there are a few outdoor sightseeing platforms for sea viewing, at the same time, providing partial interactive connections between the North and South sides. Similar to decks on the boat, these platforms provide space for relaxation and activities.

For this project, inspiration of the architectural form came from the “sail”, which is famous in Qingdao, The city of Sailing, as well as rows of pitched roof from Qingdao’s historical architecture. To further express the mechanical beauty, the steel structure is exposed on the exterior without curtain walls, so that the structural form becomes the most powerful language of the façade. The interior sprung roof reveals the main structure as possible as it can, so that passengers are still able to read the structural logic and mechanical beauty of the architecture.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCDI
Courtesy of CCDI

Interior and light

The arrival and departure hall on the first floor provides checking-in and luggage services. After that, through vertical lifts and walkways, passengers will arrive on the second-floor Foyer and wait for departure. The customer service is also located on the second floor. Its skylights, through the combination of aluminum board and glass, have transformed the inclined surface of the roof into stepped ramp, which has not only solved the problem of floodwater containment, but also introduced soft light with the modular rhythm of light and shadow. Meanwhile, the public hall of the cruise terminal can also hold temporary exhibitions and so on public activities.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCDI
Courtesy of CCDI

The combination of different programs makes the cruise terminal become a daily leisure place for the public. At night when artificial lights bright up the indoor space, the transparent glass curtain wall will transform the entire architecture into a lantern illuminating the surrounding public plaza and green space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCDI
Courtesy of CCDI
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Cruise Terminal China
Cite: "Qingdao Cruise Terminal / CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio" 22 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874265/qingdao-cruise-terminal-ccdi-mozhao-studio-and-jing-studio/>
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of CCDI

青岛邮轮母港客运中心 / CCDI 墨照工作室 + 境工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »