World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. ES Arquitetura
  6. 2017
  7. House 01 / ES Arquitetura

House 01 / ES Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 8 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House 01 / ES Arquitetura
Save this picture!
House 01 / ES Arquitetura, © SLAphotostudio
© SLAphotostudio

© SLAphotostudio © SLAphotostudio © SLAphotostudio © SLAphotostudio +61

  • Architects

    ES Arquitetura

  • Location

    Criciúma - SC, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Diego Justo do Espírito Santo

  • Area

    1421.49 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Team

    Diego Justo do Espírito Santo, Maicon Fedrigo Padilha, Beatriz Alves Antunes, Julia Dias Gomes, Mariah Zanatta, Carina Lino

  • Lighting Design

    Amanda Pamato de Souza

  • Landscape Design

    Benedito Abbud

  • Engineer

    Mauro César Sônego

  • Interior

    Vânia Marroni Búrigo
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© SLAphotostudio
© SLAphotostudio

From the architect. The project was born from a different and very peculiar interview: - "I would like that the house has music, feeling, wood, air, fire, water, light, path, search. And it was also an icon that represente something innovative. "- Developed from its conception by a group of professionals from different areas, the project and the work of House 01 was developed with sustainability premises, trying to prove that one can build in a Rational, minimizing environmental impacts, transforming an object of living into an example object of change of habits in the construction and the use of the residence.

Save this picture!
© SLAphotostudio
© SLAphotostudio

House 01, located in the Condominium Lagoa Dourada in Criciúma (SC), was the winner of the Saint-Gobain Prize for Architecture - Sustainable Habitat in the categories Featured Sustainability and Professional Residential Modality. This award is national, it’s in the 4th edition and aims to reward projects that present better solutions for the rational use of natural resources. Owned by clinical philosopher Beto Colombo and Albany Colombo, the architect Diego Espirito Santo is responsible for the project. Amanda Pamato de Souza (Luminotcnic project), the landscape architect Benedito Abbud, the engineer Mauro César Sônego and the interior architect Vânia Marroni Búrigo.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The initial intention was to create a promenade architecturale, contemplating internal courtyards, large rooms, division between private and social areas, as well as promoting a visual contact with the exterior landscape. Another aspect taken into account was the integration between the environment and the interior of the residence, protecting the privacy of its residents through architectural strategies. During the design stage, several factors interfered in the decisions, such as the conditioners of the environment - where no tree was removed -, the needs program and technical aspects of compatibility with other designers.

Save this picture!
© SLAphotostudio
© SLAphotostudio

The horizontal frames and openings were responsible for many bioclimatic aspects, such as large areas of lighting and ventilation, besides being the main integrating elements of architecture with nature.

Save this picture!
© SLAphotostudio
© SLAphotostudio

The needs program on the ground floor includes garage, service suite, library, garden, cinema room, gym, restrooms, pool, living room, tasting room, laundry area, closet and sewing studio. In the technical subsoil are located the warehouse, studio, central control and energy and cisterns, along with the treatment of sewage and pumps.

Save this picture!
© SLAphotostudio
© SLAphotostudio

From the outset, Ecoefective solutions and materials were sought that were truly sustainable and healthy for both people and the environment. In order to achieve the objectives, intelligent solutions for water treatment were applied, reusing and treating 100% of the sewage generated by the residence on the ground. Another highlight of this project was the innovation with the use of titanium dioxide in the concrete that has the property of cleaning the air, eliminating the CO2 of 12 cars per day, because with the incidence of the ultraviolet rays in contact with the concrete walls of the house Causes it to release free radicals that break down pollutants by acting as a natural air purifier.

Save this picture!
© SLAphotostudio
© SLAphotostudio
Save this picture!
© SLAphotostudio
© SLAphotostudio

In addition, House 01 also has several other aspects that have been designed, from its design, to reduce environmental impacts. They are: waste management plan, Integrated System Ecosewer that reuses water for irrigation of the land, use of photovoltaic panels and the need for air conditioning for cooling or heating of the residence because special attention has been given to cross ventilation, natural lighting, Solar orientation and use of Ecoroof - Medium Laminar System.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

In interior design, materials were used with technology aimed with sustainability throughout the interior of the house that was possible. Among them are the baseboards made of recycled material, fixed furniture made with reforestation wood, all the fabrics used were linen and cotton that are natural, the inner floor was made with treated wood, the bamboo was elected as the main wood of the house mainly Used in the internal doors, reuse of furniture that was already in use by the owners, accessibility of the house that was conceived with universal access, among others, that are part of the concept of sustainability.

Save this picture!
© SLAphotostudio
© SLAphotostudio
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House 01 / ES Arquitetura" [Casa 01 / ES Arquitetura] 08 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874257/house-01-es-arquitetura/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »