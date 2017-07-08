House 01 / ES Arquitetura

+61

Architects ES Arquitetura

Location Criciúma - SC, Brazil

Architect in Charge Diego Justo do Espírito Santo

Area 1421.49 m2

Project Year 2017

Team Diego Justo do Espírito Santo, Maicon Fedrigo Padilha, Beatriz Alves Antunes, Julia Dias Gomes, Mariah Zanatta, Carina Lino

Lighting Design Amanda Pamato de Souza

Landscape Design Benedito Abbud

Engineer Mauro César Sônego

Interior Vânia Marroni Búrigo More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The project was born from a different and very peculiar interview: - "I would like that the house has music, feeling, wood, air, fire, water, light, path, search. And it was also an icon that represente something innovative. "- Developed from its conception by a group of professionals from different areas, the project and the work of House 01 was developed with sustainability premises, trying to prove that one can build in a Rational, minimizing environmental impacts, transforming an object of living into an example object of change of habits in the construction and the use of the residence.

House 01, located in the Condominium Lagoa Dourada in Criciúma (SC), was the winner of the Saint-Gobain Prize for Architecture - Sustainable Habitat in the categories Featured Sustainability and Professional Residential Modality. This award is national, it’s in the 4th edition and aims to reward projects that present better solutions for the rational use of natural resources. Owned by clinical philosopher Beto Colombo and Albany Colombo, the architect Diego Espirito Santo is responsible for the project. Amanda Pamato de Souza (Luminotcnic project), the landscape architect Benedito Abbud, the engineer Mauro César Sônego and the interior architect Vânia Marroni Búrigo.

The initial intention was to create a promenade architecturale, contemplating internal courtyards, large rooms, division between private and social areas, as well as promoting a visual contact with the exterior landscape. Another aspect taken into account was the integration between the environment and the interior of the residence, protecting the privacy of its residents through architectural strategies. During the design stage, several factors interfered in the decisions, such as the conditioners of the environment - where no tree was removed -, the needs program and technical aspects of compatibility with other designers.

The horizontal frames and openings were responsible for many bioclimatic aspects, such as large areas of lighting and ventilation, besides being the main integrating elements of architecture with nature.

The needs program on the ground floor includes garage, service suite, library, garden, cinema room, gym, restrooms, pool, living room, tasting room, laundry area, closet and sewing studio. In the technical subsoil are located the warehouse, studio, central control and energy and cisterns, along with the treatment of sewage and pumps.

From the outset, Ecoefective solutions and materials were sought that were truly sustainable and healthy for both people and the environment. In order to achieve the objectives, intelligent solutions for water treatment were applied, reusing and treating 100% of the sewage generated by the residence on the ground. Another highlight of this project was the innovation with the use of titanium dioxide in the concrete that has the property of cleaning the air, eliminating the CO2 of 12 cars per day, because with the incidence of the ultraviolet rays in contact with the concrete walls of the house Causes it to release free radicals that break down pollutants by acting as a natural air purifier.

In addition, House 01 also has several other aspects that have been designed, from its design, to reduce environmental impacts. They are: waste management plan, Integrated System Ecosewer that reuses water for irrigation of the land, use of photovoltaic panels and the need for air conditioning for cooling or heating of the residence because special attention has been given to cross ventilation, natural lighting, Solar orientation and use of Ecoroof - Medium Laminar System.

In interior design, materials were used with technology aimed with sustainability throughout the interior of the house that was possible. Among them are the baseboards made of recycled material, fixed furniture made with reforestation wood, all the fabrics used were linen and cotton that are natural, the inner floor was made with treated wood, the bamboo was elected as the main wood of the house mainly Used in the internal doors, reuse of furniture that was already in use by the owners, accessibility of the house that was conceived with universal access, among others, that are part of the concept of sustainability.