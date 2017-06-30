St. David Street / Drawing Room Architecture

+15

From the architect. The clients, a young family, were after a modest addition to their Victorian townhouse to house a new kitchen, dining room, bathroom, laundry & a large storage shed for their many bikes.

The addition would front their garden & get all day sun so would effectively be the space the family would spend a lot of time in.

It needed to be open to the garden, light & sunny as a space as well as space efficient & very functional..

A white, copper & timber palette was selected & the space was planned to make maximum use of minimal space.