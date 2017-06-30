World
  7. St. David Street / Drawing Room Architecture

St. David Street / Drawing Room Architecture

  • 17:00 - 30 June, 2017
St. David Street / Drawing Room Architecture
St. David Street / Drawing Room Architecture, © Daniel Fuge
© Daniel Fuge

© Daniel Fuge © Daniel Fuge © Daniel Fuge © Daniel Fuge +15

© Daniel Fuge
© Daniel Fuge

From the architect. The clients, a young family, were after a modest addition to their Victorian townhouse to house a new kitchen, dining room, bathroom, laundry & a large storage shed for their many bikes.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The addition would front their garden & get all day sun so would effectively be the space the family would spend a lot of time in.

© Daniel Fuge
© Daniel Fuge

It needed to be open to the garden, light & sunny as a space as well as space efficient & very functional..

Section
Section

A white, copper & timber palette was selected & the space was planned to make maximum use of minimal space.

© Daniel Fuge
© Daniel Fuge
