Sandridge Lookout / Cox Architecture

Architects Cox Architecture

Location Port Melbourne VIC 3207, Australia

Architects in Charge Jonothan Gardiner, Peter Sullivan, Sam Locke

Area 50.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Peter Clarke

Manufacturers Loading...

Engineering Aurecon

Construction BMD Group

Contract Design + Construct

Client Port of Melbourne

From the architect. Conceived as a sculptural element in The Port Melbourne landscape, Sandridge Lookout acts as both a pedestrian viewpoint and visual landmark for those at sea.

With the expansion of the Port of Melbourne’s Webb Dock the intensity of Port activities has moved closer to residential areas of the suburb of Port Melbourne.

Rather than just provide sound walls and screening, Cox Architecture sought the opportunity to provide amenity for locals and visitors alike.

The form of the lookout was derived as an extension to the recreated dune landscape while the prismatic forms of the tower stretch out towards the bay and seek to catch the light as one moves around it.

A restrained colour palette of hardwood decking, Corten and galvanised steel afford the observation platform and tower form an austere, natural presence in the Port environment dominated by the monumental container cranes which serve as a backdrop.

The Lookout provides an opportunity to experience a dynamic coastal environment, enjoy views back to the Melbourne Skyline and over the bay and provide respite to a range of users.

The tower is illuminated at night from below, allowing the tower’s textured galvanised finishes to catch the light, creating a strong reflection on the waterline and a highly identifiable sculptural public beacon when viewed from the Port of Melbourne Foreshore.