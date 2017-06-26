World
Sandridge Lookout / Cox Architecture

  • 17:00 - 26 June, 2017
Sandridge Lookout / Cox Architecture
Sandridge Lookout / Cox Architecture, © Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

© Peter Clarke © Peter Clarke © Peter Clarke © Peter Clarke +11

  • Architects

    Cox Architecture

  • Location

    Port Melbourne VIC 3207, Australia

  • Architects in Charge

    Jonothan Gardiner, Peter Sullivan, Sam Locke

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Peter Clarke

  • Engineering

    Aurecon

  • Construction

    BMD Group

  • Contract

    Design + Construct

  • Client

    Port of Melbourne
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

From the architect. Conceived as a sculptural element in The Port Melbourne landscape, Sandridge Lookout acts as both a pedestrian viewpoint and visual landmark for those at sea. 

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

With the expansion of the Port of Melbourne’s Webb Dock the intensity of Port activities has moved closer to residential areas of the suburb of Port Melbourne. 

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Rather than just provide sound walls and screening, Cox Architecture sought the opportunity to provide amenity for locals and visitors alike.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

The form of the lookout was derived as an extension to the recreated dune landscape while the prismatic forms of the tower stretch out towards the bay and seek to catch the light as one moves around it. 

A restrained colour palette of hardwood decking, Corten and galvanised steel afford the observation platform and tower form an austere, natural presence in the Port environment dominated by the monumental container cranes which serve as a backdrop.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

The Lookout provides an opportunity to experience a dynamic coastal environment, enjoy views back to the Melbourne Skyline and over the bay and provide respite to a range of users.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

The tower is illuminated at night from below, allowing the tower’s textured galvanised finishes to catch the light, creating a strong reflection on the waterline and a highly identifiable sculptural public beacon when viewed from the Port of Melbourne Foreshore.

