Sandridge Lookout / Cox Architecture

-
Architects
-
LocationPort Melbourne VIC 3207, Australia
-
Architects in ChargeJonothan Gardiner, Peter Sullivan, Sam Locke
-
Area50.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
EngineeringAurecon
-
ConstructionBMD Group
-
ContractDesign + Construct
-
ClientPort of Melbourne
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. Conceived as a sculptural element in The Port Melbourne landscape, Sandridge Lookout acts as both a pedestrian viewpoint and visual landmark for those at sea.
With the expansion of the Port of Melbourne’s Webb Dock the intensity of Port activities has moved closer to residential areas of the suburb of Port Melbourne.
Rather than just provide sound walls and screening, Cox Architecture sought the opportunity to provide amenity for locals and visitors alike.
The form of the lookout was derived as an extension to the recreated dune landscape while the prismatic forms of the tower stretch out towards the bay and seek to catch the light as one moves around it.
A restrained colour palette of hardwood decking, Corten and galvanised steel afford the observation platform and tower form an austere, natural presence in the Port environment dominated by the monumental container cranes which serve as a backdrop.
The Lookout provides an opportunity to experience a dynamic coastal environment, enjoy views back to the Melbourne Skyline and over the bay and provide respite to a range of users.
The tower is illuminated at night from below, allowing the tower’s textured galvanised finishes to catch the light, creating a strong reflection on the waterline and a highly identifiable sculptural public beacon when viewed from the Port of Melbourne Foreshore.