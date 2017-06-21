RIBA Announces 2017 National Award Winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced 49 exemplary projects as winners of the 2017 RIBA National Awards. This year’s list features projects from a wide range of typologies and leading architecture firms including Herzog & de Meuron, Foster + Partners, WilkinsonEyre, and Caruso St John Architects.

“Congratulations to the clients and their design teams for the extraordinary talent, ambition and enthusiasm that has led to this year’s roll-call of phenomenal buildings,” said RIBA President Jane Duncan at today’s announcement. “RIBA National Awards provide insight into emerging design trends, as well as showing how well the profession responds to economic drivers. I am delighted to see such confident, innovative and ambitious architecture delivered in such challenging times.

Particular trends called out by Duncan include projects aimed at tackling the country’s shortage of quality housing developments, the innovative use of architecture to enhance excitement and pleasure in the built environment and the continued preference for brick among the UK’s top architects. One negative trend identified by Duncan was the lack of publicly-funded education projects.

“I am pleased to award a selection of high-quality new school buildings such as The Laboratory, Dulwich College and new music facilities at Wells Cathedral School, that will benefit generations of children and teachers. However, after a few boom years, which saw a clutch of award winning, cost effective state school buildings, it’s disappointing that there are none on this year’s list. Well-designed schools support improved student achievement, and staff and student wellbeing and should be part of educational aspirations for all our schools, not just those in the fee-paying sector.”

Selected from the winners of 12 regional awards programs, the national list will now make up the pool of projects competing for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK’s best building of the year.

The full list of winners includes:

Carrowbreck Meadow / Hamson Barron Smith

Norwich, Norfolk, England

The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia / Architype

Norwich, Norfolk, England

Peacock House / BHSF Architekten with Studio-P

Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England

St Albans Abbey / Richard Griffiths Architects

St Albans, Hertfordshire, England

Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre / Walters & Cohen Architects

Walsham le Willows, Suffolk, England

The Welding Institute / Eric Parry Architects

Great Abington, Cambridge, England

Leicester Cathedral's Richard III Project 'With Dignity and Honour' / van Heyningen and Haward Architects

Leicester, England

The Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw

Dulwich, south London, England

No 49 / 31/44 Architects

Hither Green, southeast London, England

The Loom / Duggan Morris Architects

Whitechapel, east London, England

8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre

City of London

40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates

Holborn, central London, England

King's College School / Allies and Morrison

Wimbledon, southwest London, England

New Scotland Yard / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Embankment, central London, England

Paradise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Hammersmith, west London, England

Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects

Ladbroke Grove, west London, England

Silchester / Haworth Tompkins

Notting Hill, west London, England

Barretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork

Stoke Newington, north London, England

Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson Architects with Maccreanor Lavington

Ponders End, north London, England

Tate Modern's Blavatnik Building (Switch House) / Herzog & de Meuron

Bankside, central London, England

The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Bloomsbury, central London, England

Walmer Yard / P Salter and Associates with Mole Architects John Comparelli Architects

Holland Park, west London, England

Live Works / Flanagan Lawrence with Tench Maddison Ash Architects

Newcastle Upon Tyne, England

Shawm House / MawsonKerr Architects

West Woodburn, Northumberland, England

The Word / FaulknerBrowns Architects

South Shields, South Tyneside, England

Chetham's School of Music - Stoller Hall / stephenson STUDIO

Northern Quarter, Manchester, England

Finlays Warehouse / stephenson STUDIO

Northern Quarter, Manchester, England

Liverpool Philharmonic / Caruso St John Architects

Liverpool, England

Maggie's at the Robert Parfett Building / Foster + Partners

Christie Hospital, south Manchester, England

Fallahogey Studio / McGarry-Moon Architects Ltd

Kilrea, Northern Ireland

Bedales School of Art and Design Building / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Petersfield, Hampshire, England

The Berrow Foundation Building and New Garden Building, Lincoln College / Stanton Williams

University of Oxford, Oxford, England

Magdalen College Library / Wright & Wright Architects

University of Oxford, Oxford, England

Warwick Hall Community Centre / Acanthus Clews Architects

Burford, Oxfordshire, England

Caring Wood / Macdonald Wright Architects Rural Office for Architecture

near Maidstone, Kent, England

Command of the Oceans / Baynes and Mitchell Architects

Chatham Historic Dockyard, Kent, England

Hastings Pier / dRMM Architects

Hastings, East Sussex, England

British Airways i360 / Marks Barfield Architects

Brighton & Hove, England

South Street / Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd.

Lewes, East Sussex, England

Dyson Campus Expansion / WilkinsonEyre

Malmesbury, Wiltshire., England

New Music Facilities for Wells Cathedral School / Eric Parry Architects

Wells, Somerset, England

Wolfson Tree Management Centre / Invisible Studio

Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, England

Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum / Glenn Howells Architects

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Blackburn Meadows Biomass / BDP

Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England

Derwenthorpe Phase One / Studio Partington

York, north Yorkshire, England

Victoria Gate Arcades / ACME

Leeds city centre, England

City of Glasgow College / Reiach and Hall Architects and Michael Laird Architects

Cathedral Street, Glasgow, Scotland

Newhouse of Auchengee / Ann Nisbet Studio

Meikle Auchengree, North Ayrshire, Scotland

Rockvilla / Hoskins Architects

Speirs Wharf, Glasgow, Scotland

Learn more about RIBA’s annual awards program, here.

News via the Royal Institute of British Architecture.