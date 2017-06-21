RIBA Announces 2017 National Award Winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced 49 exemplary projects as winners of the 2017 RIBA National Awards. This year’s list features projects from a wide range of typologies and leading architecture firms including Herzog & de Meuron, Foster + Partners, WilkinsonEyre, and Caruso St John Architects.
“Congratulations to the clients and their design teams for the extraordinary talent, ambition and enthusiasm that has led to this year’s roll-call of phenomenal buildings,” said RIBA President Jane Duncan at today’s announcement. “RIBA National Awards provide insight into emerging design trends, as well as showing how well the profession responds to economic drivers. I am delighted to see such confident, innovative and ambitious architecture delivered in such challenging times.
Particular trends called out by Duncan include projects aimed at tackling the country’s shortage of quality housing developments, the innovative use of architecture to enhance excitement and pleasure in the built environment and the continued preference for brick among the UK’s top architects. One negative trend identified by Duncan was the lack of publicly-funded education projects.
“I am pleased to award a selection of high-quality new school buildings such as The Laboratory, Dulwich College and new music facilities at Wells Cathedral School, that will benefit generations of children and teachers. However, after a few boom years, which saw a clutch of award winning, cost effective state school buildings, it’s disappointing that there are none on this year’s list. Well-designed schools support improved student achievement, and staff and student wellbeing and should be part of educational aspirations for all our schools, not just those in the fee-paying sector.”
Selected from the winners of 12 regional awards programs, the national list will now make up the pool of projects competing for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK’s best building of the year.
The full list of winners includes:
Carrowbreck Meadow / Hamson Barron Smith
Norwich, Norfolk, England
The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia / Architype
Norwich, Norfolk, England
Peacock House / BHSF Architekten with Studio-P
Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England
St Albans Abbey / Richard Griffiths Architects
St Albans, Hertfordshire, England
Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre / Walters & Cohen Architects
Walsham le Willows, Suffolk, England
The Welding Institute / Eric Parry Architects
Great Abington, Cambridge, England
Leicester Cathedral's Richard III Project 'With Dignity and Honour' / van Heyningen and Haward Architects
Leicester, England
The Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw
Dulwich, south London, England
No 49 / 31/44 Architects
Hither Green, southeast London, England
The Loom / Duggan Morris Architects
Whitechapel, east London, England
8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre
City of London
40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates
Holborn, central London, England
King's College School / Allies and Morrison
Wimbledon, southwest London, England
New Scotland Yard / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Embankment, central London, England
Paradise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Hammersmith, west London, England
Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects
Ladbroke Grove, west London, England
Silchester / Haworth Tompkins
Notting Hill, west London, England
Barretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork
Stoke Newington, north London, England
Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson Architects with Maccreanor Lavington
Ponders End, north London, England
Tate Modern's Blavatnik Building (Switch House) / Herzog & de Meuron
Bankside, central London, England
The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Bloomsbury, central London, England
Walmer Yard / P Salter and Associates with Mole Architects John Comparelli Architects
Holland Park, west London, England
Live Works / Flanagan Lawrence with Tench Maddison Ash Architects
Newcastle Upon Tyne, England
Shawm House / MawsonKerr Architects
West Woodburn, Northumberland, England
The Word / FaulknerBrowns Architects
South Shields, South Tyneside, England
Chetham's School of Music - Stoller Hall / stephenson STUDIO
Northern Quarter, Manchester, England
Finlays Warehouse / stephenson STUDIO
Northern Quarter, Manchester, England
Liverpool Philharmonic / Caruso St John Architects
Liverpool, England
Maggie's at the Robert Parfett Building / Foster + Partners
Christie Hospital, south Manchester, England
Fallahogey Studio / McGarry-Moon Architects Ltd
Kilrea, Northern Ireland
Bedales School of Art and Design Building / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Petersfield, Hampshire, England
The Berrow Foundation Building and New Garden Building, Lincoln College / Stanton Williams
University of Oxford, Oxford, England
Magdalen College Library / Wright & Wright Architects
University of Oxford, Oxford, England
Warwick Hall Community Centre / Acanthus Clews Architects
Burford, Oxfordshire, England
Caring Wood / Macdonald Wright Architects Rural Office for Architecture
near Maidstone, Kent, England
Command of the Oceans / Baynes and Mitchell Architects
Chatham Historic Dockyard, Kent, England
Hastings Pier / dRMM Architects
Hastings, East Sussex, England
British Airways i360 / Marks Barfield Architects
Brighton & Hove, England
South Street / Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd.
Lewes, East Sussex, England
Dyson Campus Expansion / WilkinsonEyre
Malmesbury, Wiltshire., England
New Music Facilities for Wells Cathedral School / Eric Parry Architects
Wells, Somerset, England
Wolfson Tree Management Centre / Invisible Studio
Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, England
Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum / Glenn Howells Architects
Lichfield, Staffordshire
Blackburn Meadows Biomass / BDP
Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England
Derwenthorpe Phase One / Studio Partington
York, north Yorkshire, England
Victoria Gate Arcades / ACME
Leeds city centre, England
City of Glasgow College / Reiach and Hall Architects and Michael Laird Architects
Cathedral Street, Glasgow, Scotland
Newhouse of Auchengee / Ann Nisbet Studio
Meikle Auchengree, North Ayrshire, Scotland
Rockvilla / Hoskins Architects
Speirs Wharf, Glasgow, Scotland
Learn more about RIBA’s annual awards program, here.
News via the Royal Institute of British Architecture.
