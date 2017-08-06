This Book Encourages Children to Build Their Own Russian Constructivist Playground

It was alongside the rise of the Soviet era when the Russian avant-garde movement started one of the most influential creative revolutions in the 20th Century. The Constructivists, forming part of this wave, rewrote the history of art, design and architecture, and their legacy still remains contemporary.

+20

The Constructivist allows you to playfully shape your own avant-garde community with geometrical forms inspired by some of the most seminal examples of Russian constructivist architecture erected between early 1920s and mid -1930s, such as: Melnikov House, Kirov Town Hall, or Nikolaev's House.

Designed especially for children and their parents to engage them in a playful, interactive tour around the constructivist world of forms and colours, and practice their spatial imagination. Contains four press out comrades to assemble without glue or scissors. Includes an educative note on Russian avant-garde architecture and easy to follow instructions.

ISBN The Constructivist: Build Your Own Russian Constructivist Playground

Title This Book Encourages Children to Build Their Own Russian Constructivist Playground

Author Zupagrafika

Publisher Zupagrafika

Publication year 2017

Language English