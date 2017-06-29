World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Russia
  5. Rozhdestvenka architectural bureau
  6. 2017
  7. The Ruin / Rozhdestvenka architectural bureau

The Ruin / Rozhdestvenka architectural bureau

  • 05:00 - 29 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Ruin / Rozhdestvenka architectural bureau
Save this picture!
The Ruin / Rozhdestvenka architectural bureau, © I. Kudryavtseva
© I. Kudryavtseva

© I. Kudryavtseva © I. Kudryavtseva © I. Kudryavtseva © I. Kudryavtseva +23

  • Project Team

    Tioutcheva (leader), K. Turin (chief designer), L. Milyukov (chief engineer), P. Bush, E. Kirillova, I. Kudryavtseva, P. Popov, S. Potapova

  • Design Engineers

    "Rozhdestvenka" architectural bureau: K. Yakushin, L. Kagramanova,

  • Engineers

    Termoengineering company (Tver), Yarkanon company (Saint Petersburg)

  • General Contractor

    Integral company

  • Construction Works

    Archtekhnologia company

  • Scientific Consultants in Restoration Technology

    E. Litova, E. Nikolaeva, L. Shitova,
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© I. Kudryavtseva
© I. Kudryavtseva

From the architect. The "Ruine" Pavilion of the State Museum of Architecture in the name of Schusev is located in the old coach house of the estate belonging to the Talyzin family in Vozdvizhenka street near the Kremlin. All the buildings in the estate are built at the end of the 18th century, probably according to the project of Matvey Kazakov. Rebuilt several times, the entire estate was assigned to the Museum of Architecture. It is at this moment that the restoration of the buildings, still in progress, begins.

Save this picture!
© I. Kudryavtseva
© I. Kudryavtseva

Territorial Develpment
The pavilion building has been for a long time in a critical condition, yet it continued to be used as a space for exhibitions and conferences. In 2013, the need for restoration becomes evident in order to create a true exhibition space that meets operating standards and current needs.

Save this picture!
© I. Kudryavtseva
© I. Kudryavtseva

Project Description
The architectural firm "Rozhdestvenka" has developed a restoration and development project, proposing the conservation of the "Ruine" as the main theme. The agency then faced a methodological and technical problem. Since the last decades, no Russian company has undertaken a project of restoration of a ruin in order to retain it for later use. The agency "Rozhdestvenka" then tries to invent a methodology, dividing the space into several sectors. Each sector becomes the object of a scrupulous study that includes the analysis of every detail, each small brick.

Save this picture!
Scheme
Scheme

The second part of the project is adaptation. This step includes suggestions for innovation that would allow this organization, which is the "Ruin" to be duly secured and well equipped for exhibitions. The technical installations, the engineering systems are implemented, the roof is replaced and the floors are redeveloped. Any non-load bearing element, except the roof, has been designed so that it can be removed or replaced without damaging the building.

Save this picture!
© I. Kudryavtseva
© I. Kudryavtseva
Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams
Save this picture!
© I. Kudryavtseva
© I. Kudryavtseva

The objective of this technique is to keep the "Ruine" as a constant, and to have the other elements replaceable.

Save this picture!
© I. Kudryavtseva
© I. Kudryavtseva
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Russia
Cite: "The Ruin / Rozhdestvenka architectural bureau" 29 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874182/the-ruin-rozhdestvenka-architectural-bureau/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »