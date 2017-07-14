World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Germany
  5. Kresings Architektur
  6. 2017
  7. The “Anker Gardens“ of Bielefeld / Kresings Architektur

  • 15:00 - 14 July, 2017
The “Anker Gardens“ of Bielefeld / Kresings Architektur
The “Anker Gardens“ of Bielefeld / Kresings Architektur, © Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

© Roman Mensing © Roman Mensing © Roman Mensing © Roman Mensing +25

  • Architects

    Kresings Architektur

  • Location

    Ravensberger Str. 12 / Rohrteichstr. 19, 33602 Bielefeld ,Germany

  • Architect in Charge

    Kilian Kresing

  • Area

    14200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Roman Mensing

  • Project Staff

    André Pannenbäcker, Dorit Haase, Jan Tölle, Tilo Pfeifer, Thomas Vöge

  • Client

    Bautra GmbH
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

From the architect. The new residential quarter right in the middle of downtown Bielefeld recognizes the potential of history, conveying this potential into the present. The large-scale industrial architecture of the area of the former incorporation “Anker Werke AG“, a company specialized in the production of sewing ma- chines and cash registers, has been kept up, with this area having been transformed into a new urban quarter by means of some minor changes.

© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

 Additional incisions made at the corners of the perimeter block development break up the existing structures, thus creating an interior zone filled with light and loaded with new contents. At the same time, the staggered positioning of the entrances leaves the sense of comfort of the garden unaffected and sustains the original character of the industrial scale. This approach has resulted in the creation of a revegetated interior space which – by means of its design – serves both as a community garden and as an area allowing barrier-free surmounting of the rising terrain.

© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

 Apart from the use for commercial purposes in the southern part of the ground floor, the ensemble of buildings first and foremost provides space for 102 apartments that are full of personality. The struc- tural design of the previous factory buildings has been maintained throughout, and the heritage-pro- tected front of the main building, alongside with the bridge, has been restored in a careful manner.

© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing
Ground Floor Plan
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

This has led to the creation of spacious living areas flooded with light, and thanks to their high ceil- ings and their picture windows, these areas have a loft-like character of extraordinary kind. The pro- jecting penthouse apartments, which are built onto the existing structure, constitute a quite particular highlight. With their bronze-colored metal cladding systems and the deliberate cantilevers positioned at the incisions, they clearly reflect and underline the conceptual idea of an inner-city ensemble that carries on the history of Bielefeld, making this history lively and perceptible. 

© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Germany
