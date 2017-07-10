Loft L / jbmn architectes

+17

Architects jbmn architectes

Location Paris, France

Lead Architects Julien Boitard, Mike Nikaes

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Hermann Wendler

From the architect. The renovation of this apartment seeks to exploit the high height available in this former artist studio located on the top floor of a Parisian building built at the beginning of the 20th century. Two mezzanines are arranged and face each other around a large central void. Stairs made of metal and solid wood, arranged symmetrically, give access to the rooms thus created.

Large balustrades in fishing nets delimit the living area of the staircase. With the opening / closing of large internal shutters, the rooms can open on the central void or on the contrary isolate themselves, allowing a flexibility of uses.