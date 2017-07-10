World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. France
  5. jbmn architectes
  6. 2014
  7. Loft L / jbmn architectes

Loft L / jbmn architectes

  • 15:00 - 10 July, 2017
Loft L / jbmn architectes
Loft L / jbmn architectes, © Hermann Wendler
© Hermann Wendler

© Hermann Wendler

© Hermann Wendler
© Hermann Wendler

From the architect. The renovation of this apartment seeks to exploit the high height available in this former artist studio located on the top floor of a Parisian building built at the beginning of the 20th century. Two mezzanines are arranged and face each other around a large central void. Stairs made of metal and solid wood, arranged symmetrically, give access to the rooms thus created.

© Hermann Wendler
© Hermann Wendler
Sections
Sections
© Hermann Wendler
© Hermann Wendler

Large balustrades in fishing nets delimit the living area of the staircase. With the opening / closing of large internal shutters, the rooms can open on the central void or on the contrary isolate themselves, allowing a flexibility of uses.

© Hermann Wendler
© Hermann Wendler
Cite: "Loft L / jbmn architectes" 10 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874166/loft-l-jbmn-architectes/>
