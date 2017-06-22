La Maison Etirée / Barres & Coquet

+17

From the architect. The house is designed around wood boxes placed alongside the slope of the construction plot. They serve as a structure for the living place but also for the surroundings, allowing views on distant landscapes. From their installation and capacity, the boxes integrates all the housing functions and allows a large modularity of the spaces thanks to modular dividing walls.

Regarding the interior, fabrics and materials have been carefully chosen to balance with the minimalism and raw materials of the main structure.