World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. United States
  5. Perkins+Will
  6. 2016
  7. Cherry Hospital / Perkins+Will

Cherry Hospital / Perkins+Will

  • 15:00 - 22 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cherry Hospital / Perkins+Will
Save this picture!
Cherry Hospital / Perkins+Will, © Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

© Mark Herboth © Mark Herboth © Mark Herboth © Mark Herboth +19

  • Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing

    Affiliated Engineers

  • Landscape Design

    Surface 678

  • Structural

    Stroud Pence & Associates

  • Client

    North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

From the architect. Cherry Hospital addresses the challenge of designing a behavioral health facility that provides psychiatric patients with dignity in a space that is both safe and therapeutic. It is set in the heart of the rural coastal plains of Eastern North Carolina. Treatment at the hospital focuses on mental health therapy that enables patients to recognize and cope with the routine of daily life—for these patients, mimicking common daily activities like commuting to work or visiting a park can be a significant challenge. The design of Cherry Hospital addresses this by accentuating transitions between programmatic components through the use of material, scale, daylight, and modulation of spatial conditions.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Massing of the 403,000SF behavioral health hospital draws from vernacular precedents to organize the repetitive program and break down the scale of the structure. Additionally, this approach yields a formal composition akin to daily icons and textures seen throughout the region – the cadence of the region’s agrarian countryside, images of tobacco barns as objects within a landscape, and the meter of furrows in the field all parallel the regular and repetitive elements of the project.

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth
Save this picture!
Uses Diagrams
Uses Diagrams
Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth

The formal strategy of the building program follows the narrative of a small-town “main street” as a means to further root the hospital in the culture of its inhabitants. Patient rooms are related to residential neighborhoods, treatment areas to civic buildings, recreational program to shops along Main Street, and courtyards to city and neighborhood parks. Varied courtyard designs provide a counterpoint to the repetitive architecture and are woven into the building fabric. The landscapes aid way-finding by providing a unique sense of place within the large building. Together, these strategies aid in transitioning patients back into a routine of daily life by providing environments that support notions of home, work, and community.

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth
Save this picture!
Courtyards Plans
Courtyards Plans
Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth
© Mark Herboth
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital United States
Cite: "Cherry Hospital / Perkins+Will" 22 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874162/cherry-hospital-perkins-plus-will/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »