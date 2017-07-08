World
  MOỌC Spring / RÂU ARCH

MOỌC Spring / RÂU ARCH

  20:00 - 8 July, 2017
MOỌC Spring / RÂU ARCH
MOỌC Spring / RÂU ARCH, © Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

© Hùng Râu Kts © Hùng Râu Kts © Hùng Râu Kts © Hùng Râu Kts +31

  • Architects

    RÂU ARCH

  • Location

    Hồ Chí Minh Tây, Thượng Trạch, Bố Trạch, Quảng Bình, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Hùng Râu KTS

  • Area

    380.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hùng Râu Kts

  • Design and Construction Supervision

    Hùng Râu Kts

  • Construction Works

    Nguyen Khac Thuc, Duong Anh Tuan
© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

From the architect. The project is a combination of accommodation, convalescence, restaurant and food service to be built to serve the needs of tourists visiting the spring water stream. The first floor of the building is a residential area for visitors and ancillary services such as kitchen, storage, sanitary and bathing areas, And wall tiles decorated with chopped stone.

Section and Elevation
Section and Elevation

The 2nd floor is a reception area for visitors to combine the refreshment area, restaurant, used reinforced concrete pillars combined with nulgar bamboo Tree material, Leaf leaf, reinforced steel frame system.

© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

On the overall architecture, the project uses raw materials and raw materials to match the modern materials to ensure the construction is sustainable because the construction area is the place where frequent floods and storms annually.

Diagrams
Diagrams

The building's skylight is used to light the middle part.

The roof truss system is quite sophisticated. Hope this project will contribute to the homeland an interesting tourist attractions full of interesting.

© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts
Floors Plans
Floors Plans
© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
