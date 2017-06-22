Clifton Hill House 2 / ITN Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationMelbourne VIC, Australia
-
Lead ArchitectAidan Halloran
-
CollaboratorsJomil Engineering
-
Area280.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
From the architect. Taking advantage of a larger than usual inner city site, the clients wanted a garden focussed dwelling with accommodation for a growing family. The semi circular courtyard was introduced to help living spaces flow together, while providing some separation. The garden will eventually dominate all views – creating an urban oasis.
What was salvageable of the existing house, was retained and refurbished, with new living spaces, master bedroom and study added as a separate structure- joined by a glazed bridge.
The simple geometric shapes reference early modern architecture of Melbourne, such as Roy Grounds.