Clifton Hill House 2 / ITN Architects

  22 June, 2017
Clifton Hill House 2 / ITN Architects
Clifton Hill House 2 / ITN Architects, © Aidan Halloran
© Aidan Halloran

© Aidan Halloran © Aidan Halloran © Aidan Halloran © Aidan Halloran +18

  • Architects

    ITN Architects

  • Location

    Melbourne VIC, Australia

  • Lead Architect

    Aidan Halloran

  • Collaborators

    Jomil Engineering

  • Area

    280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Aidan Halloran
© Aidan Halloran
© Aidan Halloran

From the architect. Taking advantage of a larger than usual inner city site, the clients wanted a garden focussed dwelling with accommodation for a growing family. The semi circular courtyard was introduced to help living spaces flow together, while providing some separation. The garden will eventually dominate all views – creating an urban oasis.

© Aidan Halloran
© Aidan Halloran
Ground Level Plan
Ground Level Plan
© Aidan Halloran
© Aidan Halloran

What was salvageable of the existing house, was retained and refurbished, with new living spaces, master bedroom and study added as a separate structure- joined by a glazed bridge.

© Aidan Halloran
© Aidan Halloran

The simple geometric shapes reference early modern architecture of Melbourne, such as Roy Grounds.

North/South Elevation
North/South Elevation
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

