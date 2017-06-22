Clifton Hill House 2 / ITN Architects

+18

Architects ITN Architects

Location Melbourne VIC, Australia

Lead Architect Aidan Halloran

Collaborators Jomil Engineering

Area 280.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Aidan Halloran

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Taking advantage of a larger than usual inner city site, the clients wanted a garden focussed dwelling with accommodation for a growing family. The semi circular courtyard was introduced to help living spaces flow together, while providing some separation. The garden will eventually dominate all views – creating an urban oasis.

What was salvageable of the existing house, was retained and refurbished, with new living spaces, master bedroom and study added as a separate structure- joined by a glazed bridge.

The simple geometric shapes reference early modern architecture of Melbourne, such as Roy Grounds.