World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. France
  5. jbmn architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Whisky Bar / jbmn architectes

Whisky Bar / jbmn architectes

  • 02:00 - 23 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Whisky Bar / jbmn architectes
Save this picture!
Whisky Bar / jbmn architectes, © Yann Deret
© Yann Deret

© Yann Deret © Yann Deret © Yann Deret © Yann Deret +16

  • Architects

    jbmn architectes

  • Location

    Paris, France

  • Lead Architects

    Julien Boitard, Mike Nikaes

  • Collaborators

    Antonio Orfino, Marie Delles, Rémi Mendes, Médéric Morel

  • Area

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yann Deret
Save this picture!
© Yann Deret
© Yann Deret

From the architect. The new bar takes place in the basement, previously unused, of the restaurant “La Maison du Sake” located rue Tiquetonne in Paris. The project proposes to occupy the small rooms by creating five thematic pieces, where you can consume the precious liquid: whiskey salon, japanese salon, tashinomi, bottle keep. Each space is characterized by its ceiling, which highlights the natural stone of the existing construction, supplemented by a minimalist and discreet furnishing, made in raw medium, metal and oak.

Save this picture!
© Yann Deret
© Yann Deret
Save this picture!
Bar Plans
Bar Plans
Save this picture!
© Yann Deret
© Yann Deret
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar France
Cite: "Whisky Bar / jbmn architectes" 23 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874143/whisky-bar-jbmn-architectes/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »