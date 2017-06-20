7 Firms Reveal Plans for Los Angeles River Revitalization
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from WSP
The City of Los Angeles has revealed preliminary designs for seven different downtown segments of the
Los Angeles River revitalization master plan, envisioned by Gruen Associates, WSP, CH2M, Chee Salette, Mia Lehrer + Associates, AECOM, and Tetra Tech. The project, known as the LA River Downtown Design Dialogue, asked designers to create potential schemes for development of the Downtown Corridor that “focus on interventions to improve connectivity and access to the river” and “imagine how to achieve function while embracing bold, world-class design,” while integrating in river adjacent projects currently in development, such as BIG’s 670 Mesquite.
LA River Downtown Design Dialogue (3D) Map. Courtesy of Bureau of Engineering, Mayor’s Office of City Services
Each of the seven firms were given a different section of the river:
Gruen Associates: Barclay to Spring St. WSP: Spring St. to Cesar Chavez Ave. CH2M: Cesar Chavez Ave. to 1st St. Chee Salette: 1st St. to 4th St. Mia Lehrer + Associates: 4th St. to 7th St. AECOM: 7th St. to Olympic Blvd. Tetra Tech: Olympic Blvd. to 26th St. Gruen Associates: Barclay to Spring St.
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Gruen Associates
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Gruen Associates
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Gruen Associates
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Gruen Associates
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Gruen Associates
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Gruen Associates
WSP: Spring St. to Cesar Chavez Ave.
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from WSP
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from WSP
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from WSP
CH2M: Cesar Chavez Ave. to 1st St.
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from CH2M
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from CH2M
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from CH2M
Chee Salette: 1st St. to 4th St.
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Chee Salette
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Chee Salette
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Chee Salette
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Chee Salette
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Chee Salette
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Chee Salette
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Chee Salette
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Chee Salette
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Chee Salette
Mia Lehrer + Associates: 4th St. to 7th St.
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Mia Lehrer + Associates
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from WSP
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Mia Lehrer + Associates
AECOM: 7th St. to Olympic Blvd.
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from AECOM
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from AECOM
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from AECOM
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from AECOM
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from AECOM
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from AECOM
Tetra Tech: Olympic Blvd. to 26th St.
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Tetra Tech
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Tetra Tech
From the Los Angeles River Downtown Design Dialogue (City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering). Used by Permission from Tetra Tech
For now, the proposals are being regarded by the city as potential future projects, with a budget for their realization yet to be determined. Learn more about the LA River Design Dialogue
here.