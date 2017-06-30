Ishiuchi Pennon / CAPD

+19

Architects CAPD

Location Itsukaichicho Ishiuchi, Saeki-ku Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima, Japan

Architects in Charge Kazuo Monnai, Hirokazu Ohara, Dai Tsunenobu, Kazuya Masui

Area 1176.71 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Kazunori Nomura

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Iwaki

Structural Design Hidetaka Nakahara (Q & Architecture)

Garden Build WA-SO Co.,Ltd.

Site Area 4164.47 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Ishiuchi Penon is a complex commercial facility that revolves around eating, living and learning about food, beauty, interior and other lifestyle-related shops, pop-up shops, events, classrooms, and other creative abilities that nurture the senses and enrich their minds.

A project that was launched as an employer of a construction store specializing in wooden houses. All unique tenants are active companies based in Hiroshima Prefecture, and all of those involved in various tasks, not to mention its attraction, have realized overcoming them all together in the first attempt. Buildings are constructed by the employer, the beautiful interior cottage tale tells its skills and tells visitors directly the unique beauty and warmth of wooden buildings that can not be experienced at the model house of the housing exhibition hall. I expressed in a new form the "life" which is the theme of this facility, the "home" which can be said as its fundamental.

The design of the triangular roof is very simple and straightforward to express "house", it is also familiar to the surrounding greenery rich environment. In a different form from the usual housing exhibit, we designed it so that we can feel the technology of the wooden house construction which is the main businessman's business and the characteristics of the company. It is meaningful to cut cost and time because of legal problems, but by separating the building, by arranging it so as to conform to the shape of a river flowing behind the site, it makes the sense of unity with the site more dense , It is the result which thought that it takes distance from the front road where the car moves fast and becomes a relaxed place.

Even though it is a lush, idyllic environment, the front road is the main trunk road leading to the expressway, just a place for a running car to pass. I relaxed the speed of such a busy movement, it became a buffer point for time, so to speak, I designed it with such thought so that it will be a comfortable place for visitors.