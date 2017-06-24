World
  3. This Magnetic Drill Screws Through Wood Leaving No Visible Holes

Invis Mx2 is a device that allows you to connect screws and bolts easily without leaving any holes. Its cordless screwdriver works through a MiniMag rotary magnetic field, which adapts to any conventional drill, allowing to generate detachable connections with a tensile force of 250 kg per connector. 

The system is designed to be applied to wooden elements and ceramic materials, allowing the construction of furniture, railings, coatings, stairs, among others. 

© Invis Mx2 / Lamello © Invis Mx2 / Lamello © Invis Mx2 / Lamello © Invis Mx2 / Lamello +5

More details on this device here. 

News and Images via Lamello.

Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "This Magnetic Drill Screws Through Wood Leaving No Visible Holes" [Este dispositivo atornilla maderas a través de la fuerza magnética, sin orificios visibles] 24 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874108/this-magnetic-drill-screws-through-wood-leaving-no-visible-holes/>
