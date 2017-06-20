World
  3. Adjaye, BIG, Sou Fujimoto and 4 Other Teams Reveal Proposals for Edinburgh's Ross Pavilion

Adjaye, BIG, Sou Fujimoto and 4 Other Teams Reveal Proposals for Edinburgh's Ross Pavilion

Adjaye, BIG, Sou Fujimoto and 4 Other Teams Reveal Proposals for Edinburgh's Ross Pavilion

Detailed visions of the concept designs from the seven shortlisted teams in the running for the new Ross Pavilion (named for William Henry Ross, the former chairman of the Distillers Company) have been released. Following the announcement of the competition earlier this year—in which the likes of Adjaye Associates, Bjarke Ingels Group, Sou Fujimoto Architects and Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter were placed in the running alongside local practices, such as Page\Park—the sensitivity and level of restraint behind the majority of the proposals demonstrates the public and national significance of the site, which sits at the heart of the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) with JM Architects, WSP Parsons Brinckerho , GROSS.MAX., Charcoalblue, Speirs + Major, JLL, Alan Baxter and People Friendly. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) Adjaye Associates with Morgan McDonnell, BuroHappold Engineering, Plan A Consultants, JLL, Turley, Arup, Sandy Brown, Charcoalblue, AOC Archaeology, Studio LR, FMDC, Interserve and Thomas & Adamson. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Adjaye Associates Page \ Park Architects, West 8 Landscape Architects and BuroHappold Engineering with Charcoalblue and Muir Smith Evans. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Page \ Park Architects Flanagan Lawrence with Gillespies, Expedition Engineering, JLL, Arup and Alan Baxter. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Flanagan Lawrence +30

The location for the pavilion, which is currently occupied by the Ross Bandstand, has been described by the competition organizers as "a true ‘place for people’. For much of the year," they continue, it is "a tranquil haven," – but "it is also the seasonal focus for some of Scotland’s most high-profile events and celebrations, notably Hogmanay and the Edinburgh International Festival’s closing reworks concert."

The shortlisted teams are:

  • Adjaye Associates with Morgan McDonnell, BuroHappold Engineering, Plan A Consultants, JLL, Turley, Arup, Sandy Brown, Charcoalblue, AOC Archaeology, Studio LR, FMDC, Interserve and Thomas & Adamson
  • Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) with JM Architects, WSP Parsons Brinckerho , GROSS.MAX., Charcoalblue, Speirs + Major, JLL, Alan Baxter and People Friendly
  • Flanagan Lawrence with Gillespies, Expedition Engineering, JLL, Arup and Alan Baxter
  • Page\Park Architects, West 8 Landscape Architects and BuroHappold Engineering with Charcoalblue and Muir Smith Evans
  • Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter with GROSS.MAX., AECOM, Charcoalblue, Groves-Raines Architects and Forbes Massie Studio
  • wHY, GRAS, Groves-Raines Architects, Arup, Studio Yann Kersalé, O Street, Stuco, Creative Concern, Noel Kingsbury, Atelier Ten and Lawrence Barth with Alan Cumming, Aaron Hicklin, Beatrice Colin, Peter Ross, Alison Watson and Adrian Turpin
  • William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects with BuroHappold Engineering, GROSS.MAX., Purcell and Scott Hobbs Planning 

Adjaye Associates

Adjaye Associates with Morgan McDonnell, BuroHappold Engineering, Plan A Consultants, JLL, Turley, Arup, Sandy Brown, Charcoalblue, AOC Archaeology, Studio LR, FMDC, Interserve and Thomas & Adamson. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Adjaye Associates
Adjaye Associates with Morgan McDonnell, BuroHappold Engineering, Plan A Consultants, JLL, Turley, Arup, Sandy Brown, Charcoalblue, AOC Archaeology, Studio LR, FMDC, Interserve and Thomas & Adamson. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Adjaye Associates
Adjaye Associates with Morgan McDonnell, BuroHappold Engineering, Plan A Consultants, JLL, Turley, Arup, Sandy Brown, Charcoalblue, AOC Archaeology, Studio LR, FMDC, Interserve and Thomas & Adamson. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Adjaye Associates
Bjarke Ingels Group

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) with JM Architects, WSP Parsons Brinckerho , GROSS.MAX., Charcoalblue, Speirs + Major, JLL, Alan Baxter and People Friendly. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG)
Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) with JM Architects, WSP Parsons Brinckerho , GROSS.MAX., Charcoalblue, Speirs + Major, JLL, Alan Baxter and People Friendly. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG)
Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) with JM Architects, WSP Parsons Brinckerho , GROSS.MAX., Charcoalblue, Speirs + Major, JLL, Alan Baxter and People Friendly. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG)
Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) with JM Architects, WSP Parsons Brinckerho , GROSS.MAX., Charcoalblue, Speirs + Major, JLL, Alan Baxter and People Friendly. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG)
Flanagan Lawrence

Flanagan Lawrence with Gillespies, Expedition Engineering, JLL, Arup and Alan Baxter. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Flanagan Lawrence
Flanagan Lawrence with Gillespies, Expedition Engineering, JLL, Arup and Alan Baxter. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Flanagan Lawrence
Flanagan Lawrence with Gillespies, Expedition Engineering, JLL, Arup and Alan Baxter. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Flanagan Lawrence
Flanagan Lawrence with Gillespies, Expedition Engineering, JLL, Arup and Alan Baxter. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Flanagan Lawrence
Page\Park, West 8 and BuroHappold

Page \ Park Architects, West 8 Landscape Architects and BuroHappold Engineering with Charcoalblue and Muir Smith Evans. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Page \ Park Architects
Page \ Park Architects, West 8 Landscape Architects and BuroHappold Engineering with Charcoalblue and Muir Smith Evans. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Page \ Park Architects
Page \ Park Architects, West 8 Landscape Architects and BuroHappold Engineering with Charcoalblue and Muir Smith Evans. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Page \ Park Architects
Page \ Park Architects, West 8 Landscape Architects and BuroHappold Engineering with Charcoalblue and Muir Smith Evans. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Page \ Park Architects
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter with GROSS.MAX., AECOM, Charcoalblue, Groves-Raines Architects and Forbes Massie Studio. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter / Forbes Massie Studio
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter with GROSS.MAX., AECOM, Charcoalblue, Groves-Raines Architects and Forbes Massie Studio. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter / Forbes Massie Studio
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter with GROSS.MAX., AECOM, Charcoalblue, Groves-Raines Architects and Forbes Massie Studio. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter / Forbes Massie Studio
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter with GROSS.MAX., AECOM, Charcoalblue, Groves-Raines Architects and Forbes Massie Studio. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter / Forbes Massie Studio
wHY, GRAS, Groves-Raines Architects, Arup, Studio Yann Kersalé, O Street, Stuco, Creative Concern, Noel Kingsbury, Atelier Ten and Lawrence Bart

wHY, GRAS, Groves-Raines Architects, Arup, Studio Yann Kersalé, O Street, Stuco, Creative Concern, Noel Kingsbury, Atelier Ten and Lawrence Barth with Alan Cumming, Aaron Hicklin, Beatrice Colin, Peter Ross, Alison Watson and Adrian Turpin. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / wHY
wHY, GRAS, Groves-Raines Architects, Arup, Studio Yann Kersalé, O Street, Stuco, Creative Concern, Noel Kingsbury, Atelier Ten and Lawrence Barth with Alan Cumming, Aaron Hicklin, Beatrice Colin, Peter Ross, Alison Watson and Adrian Turpin. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / wHY
wHY, GRAS, Groves-Raines Architects, Arup, Studio Yann Kersalé, O Street, Stuco, Creative Concern, Noel Kingsbury, Atelier Ten and Lawrence Barth with Alan Cumming, Aaron Hicklin, Beatrice Colin, Peter Ross, Alison Watson and Adrian Turpin . Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / wHY
wHY, GRAS, Groves-Raines Architects, Arup, Studio Yann Kersalé, O Street, Stuco, Creative Concern, Noel Kingsbury, Atelier Ten and Lawrence Barth with Alan Cumming, Aaron Hicklin, Beatrice Colin, Peter Ross, Alison Watson and Adrian Turpin. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / wHY
William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects

William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects with BuroHappold Engineering, GROSS.MAX., Purcell and Scott Hobbs Planning. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects
William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects with BuroHappold Engineering, GROSS.MAX., Purcell and Scott Hobbs Planning. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects
Shortlisted proposal: William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects with BuroHappold Engineering, GROSS.MAX., Purcell and Scott Hobbs Planning. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects
William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects with BuroHappold Engineering, GROSS.MAX., Purcell and Scott Hobbs Planning. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultants / William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects
