World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. ORA
  6. 2017
  7. Štajnhaus / ORA

Štajnhaus / ORA

  • 02:00 - 21 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Štajnhaus / ORA
Save this picture!
Štajnhaus / ORA, © Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice

© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice © Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice © Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice © Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice +53

Save this picture!
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice

From the architect. The ŠTAJNHAUS has not been a project, the ŠTAJNHAUS has been a process. This house with a Renaissance core stands right at the foot of the chateau hill, in the former Jewish quarter of Mikulov (a. k. a. Nikolsburg). Throughout its existence, it has suffered a great many scars, it has gone through tens of reconstructions and operations. All of this have altered the house beyond recognition. Yet it has maintained its almost medieval picturesqueness.

Save this picture!
Location Plan
Location Plan

We came to a "pudding stone". The more individual layers, spaces and surprising circumstances we uncovered, the more revisions and alterations our project we had to make in our project; and this lasted, in fact, until the end of realisation. In the beginning, we did not have a clue where we would come to in the end.

Save this picture!
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice

We were looking for a limit what time we could come back to and for a point when we should rather go on a new journey. But we still wanted to preserve the house as an organic unit. You will not find a straight wall or a rectangular opening in the house, so we had to reinvent and remake to measure all the elements, which the investor was compliant with.

Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section

Originally, our job was just interior design. Gradually, however, we realized that the interior and exterior could not be solved separately, as the space and the shapes tend to blend together and create an indivisible unit.

Save this picture!
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice

The house has been reconstructed for the needs of a guest house, a part of it will be used as a private flat of the owner. Each room is unique, each has its own specific atmosphere. And there are wine cellars under the house, which have come back to their original use.

Save this picture!
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
© Martin Tůma, Jakub Skokan / BoysPlayNice
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Czech Republic
Cite: "Štajnhaus / ORA" 21 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874063/stajnhaus-ora/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »