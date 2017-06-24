World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. ODA New York
  6. 2016
  7. 15 Renwick / ODA New York

15 Renwick / ODA New York

  • 13:00 - 24 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
15 Renwick / ODA New York
Save this picture!
15 Renwick / ODA New York, © Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

© Frank Oudeman © Frank Oudeman © Frank Oudeman © Frank Oudeman +29

  • Architects

    ODA New York

  • Location

    15 Renwick St, New York, NY 10013, United States

  • Architects in Charge

    Eran Chen, P. Christian Bailey, Ryoko Okada, Christopher Berino, Côme Ménage, Abby Bullard, Karen Evans

  • Area

    70000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Frank Oudeman, Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

From the architect. Tucked between Spring and Canal in New York City’s recently rezoned Hudson Square, Renwick Street is a rare blip on the vast urban grid: a small, single-block residential enclave, whose self-generated hush recalls the era of a much more intimate Manhattan.  

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

That scale and setting—and the historical memory they evoke—were the contextual cues for ODA New York’s newest completed multifamily. At 15 Renwick Street, ODA bucks the contemporary trend towards ultramodern—frequently hermetic—crystal towers. Instead, myriad bespoke details and ample outdoor space add up to this resolutely classic, quasi-suburban sanctuary from the surrounding bustle. 

Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Renwick’s outdoor area, totaling 8,300 square feet, results from consummate expertise in zoning, which consistently allows ODA to flip the rulebook in its favor—to experience New York City’s labyrinthine zoning code not as an inhibitor, but as a launchpad for innovation. 

Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Here, that innovation was delivered by way of the standard dormer rule, governing the amount of square footage that can encroach into a building’s setback line. By reinterpreting the rule, ODA was able to dissect and redistribute Renwick’s upper massing, opening large geometric pockets for private terraces. Meanwhile, the use of glass windows and doors to demarcate terracing creates seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity, and ideal sun exposure. 

Save this picture!
11th Floor Plan
11th Floor Plan

In these ways—freeing up outdoor space, opening opportunities for residents to engage with others and with the elements—ODA once again instantiates a coherent, and well-documented, mission: As increasingly crowded city-dwellers sacrifice these vital interactions for the convenience of location, the firm aims to incorporate what we've lost back into New York’s upward sprawl—to restore, and improve, our quality of living. 

Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Indeed a concern for quality runs throughout 15 Renwick, even in its materials. On the exterior, an elegant grid of deep, charcoal-hued aluminum fins produce shadow lines to shield units from street view, amplifying privacy. And luxuriant details like wood-grained window inserts—for depth of color—and a series of ground-floor copper panels feel more like they belong to a private suburban home than any typical urban condominium.  

Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Inside, residents are removed even further from the urban fray. A nod to James Renwick himself—the English-American scientist and engineer for whom Renwick Street was named—interior common spaces channel the warmth and intimacy of an early British social club. Rich wood panels (mimicking Renwick's exterior fins), lush leather appointments, and Emperador marble details all feel sumptuously transportive. 

Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Taken together with Renwick's creatively wrought outdoor space, these elements combine to combat the cold modernism of so much contemporary construction—which tends to seal residents in nondescript boxes, up and away from each other. Towards that end, 15 Renwick is new kind of new build, rooted in ideals of the past—a fitting tribute to one of Manhattan's last quiet corners. 

Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "15 Renwick / ODA New York" 24 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874049/15-renwick-oda-new-york/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »