World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. KNS Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Abhyuday / KNS Architects

Abhyuday / KNS Architects

  • 20:00 - 20 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Abhyuday / KNS Architects
Save this picture!
Abhyuday / KNS Architects, © Radhika Pandit
© Radhika Pandit

© Radhika Pandit © Radhika Pandit © Radhika Pandit © Radhika Pandit +26

  • Architects

    KNS Architects

  • Location

    Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

  • Lead Architects

    KNS Architects (Ar. Kanhai Gandhi, Ar.Neemesh Shah, Ar.Shresht Kashyap)

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Radhika Pandit

  • Design Team

    Kanhai Gandhi, Namrata Deshpande, Prashant Pipalia, Praful Mewada

  • Structral Consultant

    Amee Associates

  • Civil Consultant

    Patwa Associates

  • Mep

    Efforts Engineering

  • Landscape

    Kns Architects
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Radhika Pandit
© Radhika Pandit

From the architect. Clean lines and angled geometry dictates the design for this 1500 sq.mt. bungalow at Ahmedabad. The architectural vocabulary integrates the principals of modernism with traditional responses to the local geography and climate.

Save this picture!
© Radhika Pandit
© Radhika Pandit

The design envisages the top floor as a floating white mass with and interplay of scooped hollows. In order to infuse movement and dynamism into the structure angular planes were introduced in both the horizontal and vertical dimensions. At some places this profile flows forward and lifts up to create sharp angles along certain facades while it also flows down extending to form the linear lines of the landscaped flower beds.

Save this picture!
© Radhika Pandit
© Radhika Pandit

In response to the harsh climatic conditions a number of passive design principles were adopted. Double walling on the first level helps insulate against the harsh summers and cold winters while offering weather protection for the glazed openings. Additionally, the first floor is cantilevered outward providing a weather shade for the ground level. Maximum glazing has been introduced along the north facade while the south and west faces have been kept impenetrable.

Save this picture!
© Radhika Pandit
© Radhika Pandit

The house was positioned at the southern end of the plot, away from the entry giving enough depth to perceive the structure. This also doubled up as a grand entrance with manicured lawns leading to the entrance porch. 

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The habitable spaces are planned around a central courtyard enabling cross ventilation across maximum rooms. A shallow water body which wraps along one side helps cool the cross breeze thus lowering the ambient temperature and creating a comfortable micro-climate.

Save this picture!
© Radhika Pandit
© Radhika Pandit

Landscape was a key element considered while designing. These were used to define direction as well as connect the landscape with the built structure. Strategic placement of trees along the fringe of the double height spaces enabled sun shading & cooling along with a thick plantation along the periphery of the plot to maintain privacy from neighbors. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The material palette was chosen to complement and lend to the elegant clean lines of the structure. Wood cladding to bring warmth to the ground level and white paint finish to lend a lightness to the first level.

Save this picture!
© Radhika Pandit
© Radhika Pandit
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Abhyuday / KNS Architects" 20 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874042/abhyuday-kns-architects/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »