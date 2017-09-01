World
  7. Forment House / Mano de Santo

Forment House / Mano de Santo

  • 02:00 - 1 September, 2017
Forment House / Mano de Santo
Forment House / Mano de Santo, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

  • Architects

    Mano de Santo

  • Location

    Valencia, Spain

  • Authors Architects

    Francesc de Paula Garcia Martinez, Ana Gil Collado, Francisco Miravete Martín

  • Area

    402.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Diego Opazo

  • Executive direction

    Eduardo Ferrer Doménech

  • Builder

    Ensecon Obras y Servicios

  • Steel locksmith

    Ocire

  • Technical light

    MGF diseño Interior
© Diego Opazo
From the architect. The projected building is the result of a double intervention in the existing building, expanding the room with the addition of a large porch to south and an inner, facades and roofrenovation.The solution adopted takes into account on the one hand customer requirements, both functional and aesthetic needs, as the construction features of the existing building and its location.

Drawing
Drawing

The volume, buildable area, urban parameters defined by the particular planning regulations for this area, with the premise of the architects to achieve a right integration and use up to the conditions of the plot and its orientation, resulting in a simple building, of pure volumes with a very careful treatment of the facades design according to their orientation and views, with a renewed composition carpentry, shutters design treatment and the choice of materials. 

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The solution of the dwelling is basically in two floors, ground floor and first floor. On the ground floor, where the main entry is located, the living-dining room piece is laid up (facing the yard),kitchen is practically the existing one but with a different relation with the other pieces, a laundry room, a bathroom, a small cellar, a small second living room and a bedroom attached; there is also a connecting space which starts the section that leads to the upper floor. The first floor is solved with a small connecting space that gives access to three double bedrooms, a shared bathroom and a main bedroom with bathroom and dressing area. Thereis no basementfloor. 

Roofs are designed as inverted gravel roof, removing the existing pitched tile roof. 

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The volumetry of the building is clear and simple, they emphazise the vertical latticework that  decompose the volume and breath life into the image. These latticeworks solve the greatest dimension glass walls solar shading. This new built volume is designed in smooth finished gray exposed concrete, and the rest of the existing facades are cladded with a double isolated wall of continuous finished Aquapannel boards.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Cite: "Forment House / Mano de Santo" 01 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874015/froment-house-mano-de-santo/>
