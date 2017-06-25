World
  Salesian Community House / MSMR Architects

Salesian Community House / MSMR Architects

  09:00 - 25 June, 2017
Salesian Community House / MSMR Architects
© JZA Photography
© JZA Photography

© Will Scott © JZA Photography © JZA Photography © JZA Photography +23

  • Contractor

    Rooff Ltd

  • Structural Engineer

    Michael Barclay Partnership

  • Services Engineer

    Cudd Bentley Consulting

  • Landscape Architect

    Randle Siddeley Associates

  • Cost Consultant

    Synergy LLP

  • Project Manager

    Synergy LLP

  • Client

    Salesians of Don Bosco
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© JZA Photography
© JZA Photography

From the architect. The Salesian house project was an exciting commission for us and a great opportunity to develop a close working relationship with an unusual and exemplary client.

© JZA Photography
© JZA Photography
© JZA Photography
© JZA Photography

Our proposals had to be co-ordinated with the development of a new school on the adjacent land. This was a very rewarding process in which we worked in tandem with the wider professional team (led by AHMM) and the contractor (Lend Lease) to take account of the site-wide master plan. This culminated in a joint planning submission for the school and the community house.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Working with the Salesians was a genuinely collaborative effort between client and architect. They had ideas about what might work for them but without any pre-conceived image in mind. They were receptive to our ideas and our interpretation of the brief and fully supported us in our determination to achieve a solution that is both pragmatic and aspirational.

© JZA Photography
© JZA Photography
Section
Section
© Will Scott
© Will Scott

The geometry of the site was both a challenge and a ‘driver’ for the design and the complex duality of their needs required us to marry public uses with private spaces - arranging such a wide mix of uses within a relatively small building was not an easy task. Making sure the offices, bedrooms, communal living spaces, educational facilities, and the library would all be able to function properly, without compromising the pre-eminence of the chapel, was paramount.

© Will Scott
© Will Scott

The Salesian community was able to get the best out of us by knowing when to say ‘we trust you’ and when to challenge us to validate our ideas more thoroughly. Together we feel we have created a unique building which fully satisfies a singular brief.

© Will Scott
© Will Scott
Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Residential Architecture Housing United Kingdom
