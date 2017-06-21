World
i

i

i

  Ancha House / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos

Ancha House / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos

  17:00 - 21 June, 2017
Ancha House / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos
Ancha House / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos, © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

  Architects

    Augusto Quijano Arquitectos

  Location

    Mérida, Yucatan, México

  Area

    495.0 m2

  Project Year

    2016

  Photography

    Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

From the architect. This is response to an architectural program for a couple then that children no longer live at home.

© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

The House arises in reverse. The space itself is the most public. House turns to the side of the street, to the North, with better conditions for this region difficult climate.

© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Lower Plan
Lower Plan
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

The House is developed by way of a large terrace, in a series of continuous spaces where a core of services articulates them, and looking for the prevailing winds from the South-East and North-East to flow through all living spaces. These living spaces are continuous, open, with wood mobile walls that allow you to reconfigure the space in multiple ways, either slightly, partially or completely, achieving different spatial configurations, depending on the different accommodations from the walls, either linking two, three or more spaces, or by separating all together.

The great Hall continues towards the kitchen, social, at one end, and the master bedroom on the other hand, having a study as a prelude.

© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Sections
Sections
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

The services are located, in its entirety, in the central volume, both downstairs and upstairs. The core operates as a "Swiss army knife", where different accessories come out and reconfigured the spatiality in different modes.

© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Cite: "Ancha House / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos" [Casa Ancha / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos] 21 Jun 2017. ArchDaily.
