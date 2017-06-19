World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. China
  5. Hu Yue Studio
  6. 2015
  7. Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio

Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio

  • 19:00 - 19 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio
Save this picture!
Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio, © Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su

Courtesy of No. 19 Courtyard Courtesy of No. 8 Courtyard Courtesy of No. 19 Courtyard © Yang Chaoying, Chen Su +43

  • Architects

    Hu Yue Studio

  • Location

    Dongcheng, Beijing, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Hu Yue

  • Design Team

    Hu Yue, Tai Fangqing, Jiang Ran, Wu Hancheng, Zhao Mochao

  • Area

    435.4 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
Save this picture!
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su

Transform and Rethink
This project includes the transformation in No. 8 Courtyard and No. 19 Courtyard, and also an installation in No. 8 Courtyard, on CaochangSitiao, Qianmen, Beijing.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Transform
During the transformation, architects concern the daily lives in the normal houses. It makes the courtyard dwellings continue with its ordinary mission after the transformation.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of No. 19 Courtyard
Courtesy of No. 19 Courtyard

The traditional Beijing courtyard dwelling is designed with a peaceful inner yard and rooms around in good lighting and ventilation condition. However, these characteristics have been disappearing along with the exceeding population expansion and additional construction in chaos.

Save this picture!
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su

On the premise of satisfying residents’ basic need in daily life, this project tries the best to make the traditional layout of the courtyard recur in the extremely crowded circumstance. After partially demolishing and extending, it makes each resident enjoy the inner yard space, enough sun light, nice ventilation, as well as the peace of the traditional dwellings. Also, obtain the happiness and dignity of life again.

Save this picture!
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su

Rethink
During the transformation process of No. 8 Courtyard and No. 19 Courtyard, we have been ruminating over the role of traditional buildings and its relation to the current city life. We find the conflict between the traditional and contemporary building happens on two aspects, the role and the change.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of No. 19 Courtyard
Courtesy of No. 19 Courtyard

Fatty - Scale Transformation
There is a 10-meter-high inflatable figure – the fatty, whose height is computative. In the past, the width of Hutong is about 4 to 5 meters, however, now the width of the city-level secondary street is around 30 meters, while the width of the main street goes over 100 meters. As the technology develops, the city scale is becoming larger and larger, therefore the adaptable human scale has been taken place by non-human huge scale. According to the past scale 1.7/5, human height to road width, the height of human should be at least 10.2 meters, based on the contemporary street width (30 meters). Actually, the amount of our living unit has been shrinking down comparing with the past, while the public space and the city scale is such considerable. Hereby, you could see the transformation and the conflict. We hope it could make the visitors a profound think.

Save this picture!
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
Save this picture!
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su

Dumplings – Role Transformation
As a kind of traditional food, here, the dumplings become cushion and sofa. It only maintains the profile shape, but the function, scale and material have been changed. This is just the current situation of most traditional culture. What associations does this have for you?

Save this picture!
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
© Yang Chaoying, Chen Su
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Refurbishment China
Cite: "Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio" 19 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873925/transform-and-rethink-hu-yue-studio/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »