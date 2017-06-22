World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Control Center
  4. Hungary
  5. sporaarchitects
  6. 2016
  7. Győr-Gönyű National Public Port Control Building / sporaarchitects

Győr-Gönyű National Public Port Control Building / sporaarchitects

  • 02:00 - 22 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Győr-Gönyű National Public Port Control Building / sporaarchitects
Save this picture!
Győr-Gönyű National Public Port Control Building / sporaarchitects, © Balázs Dany
© Balázs Dany

© Balázs Dany © Balázs Dany © Balázs Dany © Balázs Dany +45

  • Architects

    sporaarchitects

  • Location

    National Public Port Győr-Károlyháza, Kikötő l. 0691/4 hrsz., l 0691/4 hrsz., 9011 Hungary

  • Architects in Charge

    Ádám Hatvani, Attila Korompay, Tibor Dékány

  • Area

    708.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Balázs Dany

  • General Design

    SBS-KOMIR Kft; András Benedek

  • Visualisation

    Bence Várhídi

  • Structural Design

    CEOS Kft.

  • MEP

    Kristályklíma Plusz Kft.

  • Electrical Design

    HAP Kft; WTF Kft

  • Landscape Design

    VK Studio Kft.

  • Energy Consumption

    66,5 kWh/m2a
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Balázs Dany
© Balázs Dany

From the architect. In the middle of the path where the North and the Black Sea meet, at the 1,794 km mark of the Danube River and the Mosoni-Danube Estuary between Győr and Gönyű, along highway 1, the Győr-Gönyű National Public Port was constructed, serving as a freight logistics centre.

Save this picture!
© Balázs Dany
© Balázs Dany

The design of the port control building was inspired by the strict system of port infrastructure and the riverbank overlooking the harbour as well as the vigorous movement of the water on the other side of the river. The service building acts as a multifunctional port inspection unit, including a communication system with the barges in the river, boats for disposing and storing waste and hazardous materials, car storage, offices, water quality test labs, meeting rooms and guest rooms.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

The port also serves as a junction of water, road and rail road transport. The ground floor of the building precisely follows the east-west direction of the railway transport system. The components of the building consistently fits a vertical segmentation. The ground floor is reinforced with a concrete frame, through which the anchoring elements of the cantilever steel staircase can be crossed. There is a glass structure extending over the road to the river side, allowing the user to supervise the work in the harbour, as well as providing a panoramic view of the natural scenery provided by the surrounding area. The ground level office section is where the workers are located, but additional roof top gardens and terraces are provided on the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Balázs Dany
© Balázs Dany

The building is divided according to the function. On the ground floor, in a wedge perpendicular to the shore, there are offices, guest rooms, executive offices and a meeting room, parallel to the river. All functions are directly accessible from the lobby. The elevated floor is surrounded by a sun-shaded side of the building as well as a south-facing shading system that can be opened on both sides of the meeting room. The shaded galvanised surface of the shade under the changing light conditions puts the building in a different garment.

Save this picture!
© Balázs Dany
© Balázs Dany
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Balázs Dany
© Balázs Dany
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Implementation of modern technology in the design makes the building highly efficient in both energy and labour. The heat and electricity of the building is controlled by environment-aware technologies. When filling the partition, the soil was placed and the photovoltaic system makes the building self-maintained as stored rainwater is used to keep the roof garden alive. A communication antenna tower was implemented on the south side of the building, allowing for workers to better cooperate with each other but more specifically making communication between the building and the harbour easier.

Save this picture!
© Balázs Dany
© Balázs Dany
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Control Center Hungary
Cite: "Győr-Gönyű National Public Port Control Building / sporaarchitects" 22 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873893/gyor-gonyu-national-public-port-control-building-sporaarchitects/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »