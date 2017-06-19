World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. China
  5. West-line studio
  6. 2017
  7. Guizhou Firestation / West-line studio

Guizhou Firestation / West-line studio

  • 22:00 - 19 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Guizhou Firestation / West-line studio
Save this picture!
Guizhou Firestation / West-line studio, © Haobo Wei
© Haobo Wei

© Haobo Wei © Haobo Wei © Haobo Wei © Haobo Wei +38

  • Architects

    West-line studio

  • Location

    Gui'an New District, Guizhou Province, China

  • Design

    Haobo Wei, Jingsong Xie

  • Area

    13890.25 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Haobo Wei

  • Architecture Team

    Hongsen Kang, Minghua Ou, Ke Zhou

  • Structure Team

    Yuanping Li, Dingping Fu, Xiaoqiang Yang

  • Equipment

    Hongbo Shi
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Haobo Wei
© Haobo Wei

From the architect. The fire station is located at the very center of Guizhou Province, near its main city, Guiyang. The building grows in between two steep trapezoid-shaped picks, 30m high, facing Huayan Road, an important road artery.

Save this picture!
© Haobo Wei
© Haobo Wei

The building is designed following a trapezoidal shape, clearly visible in its sections, which carries on the shape of the mountain. It gradually grows creating an iconic slope, from which only few elements pump out: the training tower on the north corner and the white central hall. The design of this hall is deliberately different from the rest of the building, aiming to create a holy space, the so called 'Honor Hall'. A thick white and deep shadows characterize this high sharp space, used for ceremonies where to reward brave fire mans and to strengthen the spirit of the whole team.

Save this picture!
© Haobo Wei
© Haobo Wei
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Haobo Wei
© Haobo Wei

The plan is quite complex, due to the morphological features of the site. The building is made by a succession of parallel bands to combine different programs and it is arranged on many levels.These are connected by outdoor corridors and boardwalk which, due to the mild temperatures, have been equipped with relax areas, reading rooms and sport equipment to encourage socialization.

Save this picture!
© Haobo Wei
© Haobo Wei

As in the most typical style of West-line, a severe strong architecture always meets open courtyards, some more wide and open, where to exercise and practice group sports, others more quiet, with water features, to create different environments. The light also plays an important role giving different personalities to different spaces. While on the swimming pool or indoor sports playground we have a diffuse light, in the Honor Hall the light is 'measured' to highlight only few architectural elements and to create iconic shadows. Architects paid particular attention to the design of the staircase. Far from being only passages or connection between different floors, these cores have long cantilevered areas and their own lighting system.

Save this picture!
© Haobo Wei
© Haobo Wei
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Public Architecture Security Fire station China
Cite: "Guizhou Firestation / West-line studio" 19 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873886/guizhou-firestation-west-line-studio/>
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Haobo Wei

大学城消防应急救援中心 / 西线工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »