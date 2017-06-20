DOC - Temporary Floating House / Lime Studio

+19

Architects Lime Studio

Location Călărași, Romania

Lead Architects Silvia Coman, Roxana Jipa

Marine Engineer Eng. Iorgu Cretu

Area 60.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Sabin Prodan

From the architect. DOC intertwines the typology of a compact house - having a low environmental impact - with the specificity of a unique location: distributary channel Borcea . The location and the desire of a new type of dwelling - a floating, multifunctional, mobile house - imposed special and complex constructive conditions.

The high water level variations of the river due to seasonal changes as well as budget conditioning have resulted in constructing a trailer like platform that can be relocated. The house is responding to site changes and changes with it. Mobility as the main feature of the construction dictated the simplicity of the designed space.

Compact and with a simple, rectangular plan, the space gets a spectacular feel through the manner it integrates with the location, complimenting it. Amazing images are brought in everyday use through wide windows and patio. Although very open, the pontoon provides visual intimacy from the city through its positioning.

Its multifunctionality of temporary housing and meeting point for water sports lovers opens up new perspectives and exploration angles for a forgotten and undiscovered area - the Danube river and the Calarasi area. The building process began taking into consideration the context, location and community by harnessing an existing and abandoned pontoon that has been adapted to current needs.