DOC - Temporary Floating House / Lime Studio

  09:00 - 20 June, 2017
DOC - Temporary Floating House / Lime Studio
© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

© Sabin Prodan

  • Architects

    Lime Studio

  • Location

    Călărași, Romania

  • Lead Architects

    Silvia Coman, Roxana Jipa

  • Marine Engineer

    Eng. Iorgu Cretu

  • Area

    60.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

From the architect. DOC intertwines the typology of a compact house - having a low environmental impact - with the specificity of a unique location: distributary channel Borcea . The location and the desire of a new type of dwelling - a floating, multifunctional, mobile house - imposed special and complex constructive conditions.

The high water level variations of the river due to seasonal changes as well as budget conditioning have resulted in constructing a trailer like platform that can be relocated. The house is responding to site changes and changes with it. Mobility as the main feature of the construction dictated the simplicity of the designed space.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

Compact and with a simple, rectangular plan, the space gets a spectacular feel through the manner it integrates with the location, complimenting it. Amazing images are brought in everyday use through wide windows and patio. Although  very open, the pontoon provides visual intimacy from the city through its positioning.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

Its multifunctionality of temporary housing and meeting point for water sports lovers opens up new perspectives and exploration angles for a forgotten and undiscovered area - the Danube river and the Calarasi area. The building process began taking into consideration the context, location and community by harnessing an existing and abandoned pontoon that has been adapted to current needs.

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Romania
Cite: "DOC - Temporary Floating House / Lime Studio" 20 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873873/doc-temporary-floating-house-lime-studio/>
Read comments
Read comments

