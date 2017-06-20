World
Muraba Residences / RCR Arquitectes

  • 11:00 - 20 June, 2017
Muraba Residences / RCR Arquitectes
© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces

© Airey Spaces © Airey Spaces © Airey Spaces © Airey Spaces +52

  • Architects

    RCR Arquitectes

  • Location

    Jumeirah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

  • Area

    10954.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Airey Spaces

  • Design Team

    RCR Arquitectes, Exedra, Rice Perry Ellis, Hidi Rae Consultants

  • Structural Engineer

    Rice Perry Ellis

  • Civil Contractors

    Khansaheb

  • Clients

    Muraba Properties

  • Text

    Courtesy of Muraba
© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces

Muraba Residences is an architectural gem set on the Estearn Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Pritzker Prize 2017 laureates RCR Arquitectes designed the building, which is the first residential project they ever done.

Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram

Consisting of 46 apartments and 4 penthouses, each of them with an open view on the Ocean right along Dubai iconic skyline, Muraba Residences was thought and realized as an artwork for living.

© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces
Diagram
Diagram
© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces

Everything was crafted to create timeless living spaces, which evolve around the human being and qualitatively improve his day-to- day experiences. Integral elements such as kitchens, lighting and wardrobes combine artisanal know-how with the most careful attention to details.

© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces
Diagram
Diagram
© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces

The holistic transition between outdoor and indoor spaces allows the surrounding nature to be seamlessly included in the building’s architecture.

© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces

Like the meaning of its name suggests, Muraba is a secure and intimate home space that embodies an ideal of essential beauty infused with serene elegance.

© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces
© Airey Spaces
