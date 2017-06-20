Muraba Residences / RCR Arquitectes

+52

Architects RCR Arquitectes

Location Jumeirah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Area 10954.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Airey Spaces

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Team RCR Arquitectes, Exedra, Rice Perry Ellis, Hidi Rae Consultants

Structural Engineer Rice Perry Ellis

Civil Contractors Khansaheb

Clients Muraba Properties

Text Courtesy of Muraba More Specs Less Specs

Muraba Residences is an architectural gem set on the Estearn Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Pritzker Prize 2017 laureates RCR Arquitectes designed the building, which is the first residential project they ever done.

Consisting of 46 apartments and 4 penthouses, each of them with an open view on the Ocean right along Dubai iconic skyline, Muraba Residences was thought and realized as an artwork for living.

Everything was crafted to create timeless living spaces, which evolve around the human being and qualitatively improve his day-to- day experiences. Integral elements such as kitchens, lighting and wardrobes combine artisanal know-how with the most careful attention to details.

The holistic transition between outdoor and indoor spaces allows the surrounding nature to be seamlessly included in the building’s architecture.

Like the meaning of its name suggests, Muraba is a secure and intimate home space that embodies an ideal of essential beauty infused with serene elegance.