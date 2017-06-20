World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Train Station
  4. Spain
  5. Contell-Martínez Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Burgos Railway Station Refurbishment / Contell-Martínez Arquitectos

Burgos Railway Station Refurbishment / Contell-Martínez Arquitectos

  • 03:00 - 20 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Burgos Railway Station Refurbishment / Contell-Martínez Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Burgos Railway Station Refurbishment / Contell-Martínez Arquitectos, © Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio +30

  • Quantity Surveyors

    Vicente Sevila, José Ignacio Maté

  • Strcture

    Francisco Javier Cases

  • SV Engineering

    Leing S.L.

  • Old Railway Station

    2.347,46 m2

  • Pergola

    226,94 m2

  • Urbanization

    4.853,00 m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

From the architect. The project aims to rehabilitate the Old Railway Station to accommodate a recreational and leisure programme intended primarily for children and youth. The intervention extends, on one side, over the Station Square (former Travelers Courtyard) as a pedestrian and relationship space and, on the other side, a boulevard that is today where the railways used to be.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

In order to contextualize and integrate the building, a new pergola is built adapting its shape to this new boulevard. It serves not only as a transition between the scale of the building and the green area but also it remains to the great iron and glass marquee that protected the railways and the platforms. This pergola serves now as support for the cafe as well as it dilutes the boundaries of the building in relation with the westside wooded area.

Save this picture!
Access Plan
Access Plan

The intervention proposed in the Travelers Building seeks to recover its essence, adapting the construction to the new intended use. This is achieved by reinterpreting in depth the spatial whole conception, as well as the physical and visual relationship between the parts that characterize it as an architectural piece.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The building is structured along a linear axis and is divided into the different areas requested in the program: In the east wing, the children's area; in the west one the restaurant and cafe area; in the access space, at the old mezzanine level, the administration and on the first floor, the youth area. Finally, the three towers are joined through walkways with stairways at the ends.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The core of vertical communications and services is strategically built in the central body, this allows the individual use of the different building areas without the need to duplicate communication elements or toilets, while allowing facilities concentration.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

In the access to the building from the Travelers Courtyard, the original space is recovered thanks to two canopies that penetrate in the building, which also serves as windbreaks. These define the access point and the original geometry by reinterpreting that element.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Inside, loading walls are cut down on the ground floor to achieve a fluid space and to get visual continuity between the different bodies. At the same time, the mezzanine slab, which was executed with little fortune in the middle of the twentieth century fragmenting the original height of the ground floor space, is completely eliminated. This level is only partially recovered at the access, after crossing a threshold with the  original height of the Train Station, which achieves a compression of the space prior to accessing to the lateral bodies.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

All the existing interior linings are removed, exposing the brickworks and stoneworks. This operation, necessary for the rehabilitation of the walls, allows to clearly differentiate the existing parts of the building from the new ones.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Train Station Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Burgos Railway Station Refurbishment / Contell-Martínez Arquitectos" 20 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873855/burgos-railway-station-refurbishment-contell-martinez-arquitectos/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »