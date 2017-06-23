World
Rosa Muerta / ARCO mais

  • 11:00 - 23 June, 2017
Rosa Muerta / ARCO mais
Rosa Muerta / ARCO mais, © Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

© Paulo Goulart © Paulo Goulart © Paulo Goulart © Paulo Goulart +26

  • Architects

    ARCO mais

  • Location

    Rabo de Peixe, Açores, Portugal

  • Lead Architects

    Paulo Lima, Chiara Bettelli

  • Area

    76.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

From the architect. Situated on the northern side of S.Miguel Island, the plot has an open view over the sorrounding fields and woods.

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

The client expressed a desire of openness and harmony with nature, and very little concerns about how he would like the interior of the house, except from the wish of including memories of old travels through some objects.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The design keeps the action of building minimal, as aethereal as possible when working with concrete, shaping a simple frame and the border between inside and outside, giving it flexibility.

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

So we designed and built a floating concrete box. The concrete frame does not touch the ground, and the living space is separated from the outside only through a set of sliding glass panels.

Cross Section
Cross Section

In a plot sorrounded by high stone walls, the building is located next to the western end, with no relation with the street, becoming almost invisible from it.

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

The tension created on the west side between wall and construction gives to the in-between space a sense of intimacy, enough to define it as a garden, in opposition to the rest of the plot.

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

From the outside, the building materializes itself through light and shadows, its mass and presence appearing and desappearing with a change of wiewpoint or the mere passage of a cloud.

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

The interior space of the house, taken to the essential, develops into the sleeping area and the living, separated by a functional block including storage, kitchen and the restroom: a box inside the box.

Living room and bedroom find an extension on the ouside under the roof slab.

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Rosa Muerta / ARCO mais" 23 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873852/rosa-muerta-arco-mais/>
