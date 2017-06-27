World
  From Foundations to Roofs: 10 Detailed Wood Construction Solutions in 3D and 2D

From Foundations to Roofs: 10 Detailed Wood Construction Solutions in 3D and 2D

From Foundations to Roofs: 10 Detailed Wood Construction Solutions in 3D and 2D
From Foundations to Roofs: 10 Detailed Wood Construction Solutions in 3D and 2D, Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA

Developed by the POLOMADERA Program at the University of Concepción, the 3D Building Construction Solutions Catalog is a free tool that helps users design construction details for lightweight wooden structural systems.

Though created with the intention of meeting new standards soon to be implemented nationally in Chile (and therefore in Spanish), the catalog was developed jointly with international experts from the Wood Construction Institute at the Holzbau Institut in Germany, and thus incorporates best practices that are applicable around the world.

The catalog allows users to find and download different construction solutions in wood, with details categorized under Foundations, Mezzanines, Doors and Windows, Partitions, Roofs, and Terraces.

Cortesía de Polo Madera Cortesía de Polo Madera Cortesía de Polo Madera Cortesía de Polo Madera +25

Foundations

Raft Foundation with Basement.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Strip Foundation with Floor Framing.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Mezzanines

Intersection with Exterior Facing.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Projecting on Outer Face.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Doors and Windows

Exterior Door.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Bow Window.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Partition

Estructural Partition with Space for Installations.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Intersection with Angle Greater than 180 Degrees.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Roofs

Roof Ridge.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Output of Unheated Ducts.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Terraces

Terrace Deck of a Permeable First Floor.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

Habitable Flat Roof with Sill.

Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de POLOMADERA
Cortesía de Polo Madera
Cortesía de Polo Madera

This catalog is completely free and is available (in Spanish) here.

Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "From Foundations to Roofs: 10 Detailed Wood Construction Solutions in 3D and 2D" [De cimientos a techumbres: 10 soluciones constructivas en madera en 3D y 2D] 27 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873822/from-foundations-to-roofs-10-detailed-wood-construction-solutions-in-3d-and-2d/>
